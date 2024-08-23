People are loving this home-made TikTok ad for an Irish sportswear shop

Pics ireland sports

As everyone knows, advertising is big business. Huge business.

It’s not uncommon for some multinational corporations to have an annual advertising spend running into billions of dollars, which makes ads like the following all the more satisfying.

It looks like it cost literally nothing to make, but what it lacks in budget is more than made up with utter, delightful charm.

Twitter/X user Jack Kenmare spotted it on Tik Tok and shared it with his followers where it, quite rightly, got a lot of love.

So here’s Jack Kiernan, proprietor of Jack Kiernan’s & Sons Sportswear shop in Navan, Ireland, showing off his wares.

That’s it. I’m booking a flight to Ireland and buying a pair of Puma Kings from Jack Kiernan's shop. What a man pic.twitter.com/DgwWe3NA1N — Jack Kenmare (@jackkenmare_) July 1, 2024

Marvellous. Who needs bells and whistles when you’ve got the charisma of Jack Kiernan?

Everyone agreed.

1.

Great shop in Navan. 4.9/5 on Google. Can’t beat an independent shop that has been there for years. Good on ya Jack. — AmazingGuinness (@AmazingGuinness) July 2, 2024

2.

Has he got a website – feel like I want to buy stuff from him — John Mckenna (@JohnMck73407056) July 2, 2024

3.

Have never had a single reason to visit Navan, now I do. — Jonathan Drennan (@JWDrennan) July 3, 2024

4.

An that’s brilliant , hope he does a fantastic trade — David Lace (@davidpatrickla1) July 2, 2024

5.

The absolute best thing about Irish towns is that, unlike in England, proper, independent sports shops still seems as prevalent as ever – usually run by a charismatic old boy like this who do it as a complete labour of love. They must be protected at all costs. https://t.co/dbtJL4Qsji — Tom Parker (@ThomasTParker) July 2, 2024

6.

Jack might be the reason I end up on TikTok. Just want to go to Ireland and give him all my money and see if he’ll let me hang about his shop all day. https://t.co/2IbGgWLnFA — Steven Birrell (@StevenBirrell) July 2, 2024

7.

This is the type of selling is the anti-venom to the corporate poison that pervades our media. Buy your boots from Jack, and what fine boots they are. Liam. https://t.co/RzmSj3fyX2 — Liam Cello (@mrliamcello) July 2, 2024

Here’s a bit more of wonderful Jack…

Alright I’ll buy some Puma trainers as well… in both colourways pic.twitter.com/vUtIlcx1Dc — Jack Kenmare (@jackkenmare_) July 1, 2024

And, to top it all off, it prompted a lovely response from the shop’s own Twitter account

You book the flights & we will look after you can't beat the puma kings or the copas!! — Jack Kiernans (@jkiernans) July 2, 2024

