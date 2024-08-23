Pics ireland sports

People are loving this home-made TikTok ad for an Irish sportswear shop

David Harris. Updated August 23rd, 2024

As everyone knows, advertising is big business. Huge business.

It’s not uncommon for some multinational corporations to have an annual advertising spend running into billions of dollars, which makes ads like the following all the more satisfying.

It looks like it cost literally nothing to make, but what it lacks in budget is more than made up with utter, delightful charm.

Twitter/X user Jack Kenmare spotted it on Tik Tok and shared it with his followers where it, quite rightly, got a lot of love.

So here’s Jack Kiernan, proprietor of Jack Kiernan’s & Sons Sportswear shop in Navan, Ireland, showing off his wares.

Marvellous. Who needs bells and whistles when you’ve got the charisma of Jack Kiernan?

Everyone agreed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Here’s a bit more of wonderful Jack…

And, to top it all off, it prompted a lovely response from the shop’s own Twitter account

