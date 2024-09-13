Lee Anderson said Labour had barred Reform MPs from select committees and was schooled into the next parliament

Politics Keir Starmer lee anderson takedowns

Time to return – briefly – to the world of Lee Anderson, the Reform UK chief whip – ha! – who’s upset, really upset, that his party has no MPs on any of the House of Commons’ various select committees.

Specialist groups of MPs set up to investigate particular topics or areas of interest, not one Reform UK MP is currently on any of them, and here is what Anderson had to say about that today.

Select Committees Labour will not allow any @reformparty_uk MPs on Select Committees. This is me on the Home Affairs Select Committee. They do not want MPs like me challenging Home Office officials. I wonder why? pic.twitter.com/dS8XOm9Dis — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) September 13, 2024

Not like Lee Anderson to throw his toys out of the pram, right?

But if he was grumpy before hitting send then these replies – all these replies – presumably won’t have helped.

It's because your party doesn't have enough MPs to qualify. I'm surprised no one has mentioned it to you. — Mr Tibbles (not a real cat, don't eat) (@GBGreatAgain) September 13, 2024

Because you have negligible influence in the House. 0.77% of all MPs are Reform. The above was when you were a Tory MP; that was after you were Labour councillor. Maybe you should reassess your values? — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) September 13, 2024

It's because your party doesn't have enough MPs to qualify, Lee. These were the rules before the election and they remain the rules afterwards. They won't just change them because you've stamped your feet. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) September 13, 2024

This is a ridiculous lie even for you. Why don't you just admit that you think all Reform supporters are backward and you just spout this nonsense because you know they'll swallow it. — Baldrick's Prized Turnip (@JohnMcHugh1878) September 13, 2024

Partly because you’re an idiot

But mainly as you only have 5 MPs

Read the rules Lee

Oh sorry

Have someone read them to you — Suella De-Vil First Female Reform MP ever (maybe) (@SuellaDe) September 13, 2024

That’s because you’re a little pokey party — Christopher Green (@GreeneyOfficial) September 13, 2024

Just in case he still doesn’t understqnd – and we’re presuming he knew all along – there was also this.

Lee Anderson not understanding he got his place on a Select Committee as part of a Conservative Party with a huge majority, when he is now in a fringe extremist party with five MPs. But of course it's easier to imply conspiracy than admit Reform UK is a parliamentary irrelevance. https://t.co/debT6Ty95Z — Ben Williams (@bpwilliams72) September 13, 2024

Or if you prefer it particularly straight-talking.

because you’re a fucking idiot perhaps with nothing to say that’s worth hearing by anyone with intelligence? https://t.co/3NVHjayCLW — dan x (@dxn_xox) September 13, 2024

READ MORE

Lee Anderson wasn’t happy that MPs’ TV work might be banned, then got put in his place for a petty patronising outburst