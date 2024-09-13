Lee Anderson wasn’t happy that MPs’ TV work might be banned, then got put in his place for a petty patronising outburst

Politics lee anderson

The announcement of a possible crackdown on MPs taking paid television positions will rattle some of the part-timers who pay more attention to their viewing figures than to their constituents.

How about MPs do the job of MPs With only exception being those who need to retain professional qualifications e.g. doctors — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 12, 2024

This is not aimed at anyone in particular, so if Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson were to lose a fortune from GB News it would be entirely coincidental. pic.twitter.com/EH2K5IxnDd — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 12, 2024

This could be devastating for Nigel Farage’s finances pic.twitter.com/lQnrlpEBGv — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) September 12, 2024

GB News presenter and Reform UK Ltd. MP for Ashfield, Lee Anderson, lost his rag when journalist Rebecca Reid showed support for tighter regulations.

Well done Rebecca just dropped the twat that is lee Anderson pic.twitter.com/UQMZaAs8te — Robert Walker (@coppercore146) September 12, 2024

As Corporal Jones might say, they don’t like it up ’em. Rebecca was clearly more than a match for the tetchy politician, but even she was mildly gobsmacked by his attitude.

A genuinely bonkers exchange in which a working MP calls me “young lady” rather than my name and then tells me I need to go back to bed and “call a nurse”. https://t.co/jUbpOrEmnA — Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) September 12, 2024

Twitter/X weighed up the situation, and found 30p Lee wanting.

‘I have a set of values and I stick to them’ lies 30p Lee Anderson before talking to a female GB News guest like something he stepped in during the seventies You have no value system because you chop and change parties in accordance with the salary pic.twitter.com/QPX0aCPVBt — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) September 12, 2024

GBNews’ Lee Anderson casually throwing around misogynistic and degrading comments?

An example of what happens if you animate a tin of Spam.

Good job ex-lads mag editor Martin Daubney was there to show off his wonderful anchor and mediator skills once again. pic.twitter.com/JGnNok2cMp — Mark Conway (@MarkConway87) September 12, 2024

Lee Anderson got butt hurt, and his responses are to try to show off about how much tax he pays, and patronise a woman by calling her 'young lady'. Not a good look for him at all. https://t.co/iD9nfDZTqu — Kirsty (@Kirsty44) September 12, 2024

You really don't need to be told what a deeply unpleasant man Lee Anderson is. But watching this clip might have the remarkable effect of diminishing even THAT low opinion of him. https://t.co/Ke8o44LUv8 — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 13, 2024

More patronising misogyny from GB News with the presenter laughing along… ‍♂️ — Seb Hudson (@sebserlo) September 12, 2024

Wouldn't normally repost anything for GB NEws but this was funny. @LeeAndersonMP_ owned by the viewer. Well done Rebecca! — Simone (@simone_peake) September 12, 2024

Brilliant !! — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 12, 2024

Stop calling Lee Anderson, Leanderthal, even neanderthals were less offensive and had better debating skills than this.pic.twitter.com/m36nHoPymt — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 12, 2024

This is not the worst thing 30p Lee has ever said. But it is the one that shows him best for what he actually is. A bullying, misogynist, flaccid prick, of such limited intellect that he’s reduced to this pitiful attempt to belittle an intelligent woman. She aquashes him flat. https://t.co/SGtzLSQazN — Cathy Beesley (@beesley_cathy) September 12, 2024

We’ll done Rebecca.

Lee Anderson here showing himself up as an appalling MP, an exTory now migrated to the Deform Party, insightful dialogue Lee. https://t.co/s7stc6z4YY — Markie (@Markie38899621) September 12, 2024

Sadly, Lee Anderson acting like someone's pissed up uncle round the Xmas dinner table isn't a surprise. https://t.co/Osg6KtWkDr — CölümbîãByOåsïß (@BlunderbussHB) September 12, 2024

There's only one way to reply when someone calls you young lady, and that's to call them old man — frantastique – whingewhingewine.co.uk (@whingewine) September 12, 2024

.@LeeAndersonMP_ attempts to put down a perfectly reasonable woman by patronising her and then tells her to call a nurse when she challenges his sexism. Why the hell are you employing this disgusting excuse for a man @GBNEWS ?

Do you set no standards at all for your presenters? https://t.co/lOGLcq5WJM — Lord of the Pies (@jamesclossick) September 12, 2024

Well done Rebecca, this old man is such a dick! https://t.co/dlFg6pQWIp — Stuart Crabtree (@StuartCrabtree_) September 13, 2024

What was that he said about values?

He actually said "I have a set of values and I stick to them" – yet the saggy old trumpet has changed parties 3 times already!! — Leon (@ToxophiliteLeon) September 12, 2024

