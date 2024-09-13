Politics lee anderson

Lee Anderson wasn’t happy that MPs’ TV work might be banned, then got put in his place for a petty patronising outburst

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 13th, 2024

The announcement of a possible crackdown on MPs taking paid television positions will rattle some of the part-timers who pay more attention to their viewing figures than to their constituents.

GB News presenter and Reform UK Ltd. MP for Ashfield, Lee Anderson, lost his rag when journalist Rebecca Reid showed support for tighter regulations.

As Corporal Jones might say, they don’t like it up ’em. Rebecca was clearly more than a match for the tetchy politician, but even she was mildly gobsmacked by his attitude.

Twitter/X weighed up the situation, and found 30p Lee wanting.

What was that he said about values?

