Alison Moyet had the very best response for these bigoted ‘reply guys’ bothering her on Twitter and had everyone cheering

It’s not the first time we’ve featured the fabulous Alison Moyet on these pages and no doubt it won’t be the last.

Because the singer who we’ve been listening to for the best part of 40 years (not without a break, obviously) had everyone cheering with her pitch perfect takedown of ‘reply guys’ bothering her on Twitter.

We’re not sure precisely who she had in mind when she posted it – probably lots of people – but maybe it was this guy.

Clearly this is insane narcissism wanting only her point heard. Shameful, Ms Moyet. Shameful! https://t.co/027xeOD3JB — Hayden Hewitt (@HaydenHewitt) August 31, 2024

Think you’ve got the better of me? Ha! and triple Ha! thrice.

Yeah. Well. I screen shot myself. See how I like that up my posterity. https://t.co/898fGDdwj7 — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) August 31, 2024

Or this guy.

I've always found Alison Moyet's music insufferable, and there she is proving she's never been in a good place. I'll sleep in peace tonight… https://t.co/K3BRJoyAsE — StuffedRaven (@StuffedRaven) September 17, 2024

You can’t suffer my music (it’s hardly mandatory) and are also sure, proof positive all is not well with me either. Someone you don’t know. This notion makes you sleep in peace? Your pinned tweet? That’s some weird energy. — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) September 17, 2024

Or indeed this guy.

what a stupid post — Fanny Hunter Official (@getfanny) September 14, 2024

‘Fanny Hunter’ has the wherewithal to deem someone else’s post stupid.

Quite remarkable. — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) September 14, 2024

Phewf.

Anyway, we mention all of those because Moyet had a collective response for them all (presumably) and many more besides.

Why is it that random geezers that don’t follow you are the ones that pop up with the snark and ambitions to take you down?

I think, mate. Big fella.

You’re squaring up to a granny. I’m embarrassed for you. — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) September 18, 2024

Evergreen post!

And here’s just a bit of the love (and empathy) people had for that.

Alison can I tell you about my first boyfriend, I was 14, late 80's & very insecure as I wasn't exactly thin, he was a very good looking lad, he said one day, "You should be more confident because you are lovely, look at Alison Moyet, she is beautiful.." I've never forgotten it.x — Donna Rees (@DonnaARees) September 18, 2024

Alf, I'm sorry but in my head you'll never be a granny it's mad getting old, how did I manage to make mid 50s — Bri Davies (@3furryfaces) September 18, 2024

Several reasons: 1. They feel threatened by strong, beautiful, independent women

2. They need to pass the time whilst their mom’s cooking their spaghetti hoops on toast

3. Small genitalia NB: 99.9% would shit their pants if they came face to face with the women they target. — Flups (@TheRealFlups) September 19, 2024

Not everyone thought it was the right tactic. A man, you might not be surprised to learn.

Why even respond to the keyboard warrior?, just feeding ego of an empty soul. — Tom Drones (@drones_tom) September 18, 2024

And Alison’s reply was A++.

Giving freely shames the tight fisted. — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) September 18, 2024

To conclude …

And this.

