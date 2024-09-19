Celebrity Alison moyet comebacks

Alison Moyet had the very best response for these bigoted ‘reply guys’ bothering her on Twitter and had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated September 19th, 2024

It’s not the first time we’ve featured the fabulous Alison Moyet on these pages and no doubt it won’t be the last.

Because the singer who we’ve been listening to for the best part of 40 years (not without a break, obviously) had everyone cheering with her pitch perfect takedown of ‘reply guys’ bothering her on Twitter.

We’re not sure precisely who she had in mind when she posted it – probably lots of people – but maybe it was this guy.

Or this guy.

Or indeed this guy.

Phewf.

Anyway, we mention all of those because Moyet had a collective response for them all (presumably) and many more besides.

Evergreen post!

And here’s just a bit of the love (and empathy) people had for that.

Not everyone thought it was the right tactic. A man, you might not be surprised to learn.

And Alison’s reply was A++.

To conclude …

And this.

Source @AlisonMoyet