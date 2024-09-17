Entertainment chris morris day today Steve Coogan

This fabulous Day Today clip with Chris Morris and Steve Coogan just went wildly viral and it’s 47 seconds very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated September 17th, 2024

We remember watching The Day Today on BBC2 as if it was yesterday, when in actual fact it was 30 years ago.

Still, none of us have changed a bit, right?

And it was a 30th anniversary that just sent this clip viral and it’s 47 seconds very well spent.

Got us wanting to watch the whole thing all over again.

We’re with this person.

Well, almost a young teen.

READ MORE

People loved Nicola Coughlan’s A++ response as men kept walking in front of her on the Emmys red carpet

H/T @josefoshea