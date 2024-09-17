This fabulous Day Today clip with Chris Morris and Steve Coogan just went wildly viral and it’s 47 seconds very well spent

Entertainment chris morris day today Steve Coogan

We remember watching The Day Today on BBC2 as if it was yesterday, when in actual fact it was 30 years ago.

Still, none of us have changed a bit, right?

And it was a 30th anniversary that just sent this clip viral and it’s 47 seconds very well spent.

30 years since the end of the Sinn Féin voice ban – and this brilliance. pic.twitter.com/3Bb2FBIlr3 — Josef O’Shea (@josefoshea) September 15, 2024

Got us wanting to watch the whole thing all over again.

One of the funniest sketches ever, while still having a pop at the madness of the voice ban. The dictionary entry for satire should link to this clip. — Damien Lynch (@damolynch) September 16, 2024

I was born in London and moved home in 1990. Until then, I thought Gerry Adams had an English accent. I nearly had a heart attack when I heard his real voice — Chantal (@brosirl) September 16, 2024

I’m not sure anyone will ever top The Day Today – it was just genius pic.twitter.com/ERGEsMJ8oo — SelfOppressedId (@SelfOppressedId) September 15, 2024

The bomb dogs and the ‘Terrierists’ tagine pic.twitter.com/FBjDATIx5y — Bo Diddley Dobbin (@DaddyPobbin) September 16, 2024

‘All sides in the conflict have had a meeting and have sorted everything out’ is the funniest part of this report… — davidt dunlop (@DavidtDunlop) September 16, 2024

I like to think the Sinn Fein helium bloke became this guy. pic.twitter.com/EJVP7fZ0wT — Matthew Grey (@pauvrordinateur) September 16, 2024

We’re with this person.

I vividly remember seeing this go out on TV an lying on the floor crying laughing as a young teen — Caoimhe Ní Laighin (@CaoimheNLaighin) September 16, 2024

Well, almost a young teen.

