23 times the Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens made the internet a much funnier place to be

Twitter funny

Despite Elon Musk’s best efforts, there are still signs that Twitter has survived under the crushing weight of X, and one of those signs is the existence of the Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens account – @CSMFHT.

It draws on the ancient world to give us a laugh – and make us think – in the modern one. You don’t have to have studied Classics to get the jokes, although it occasionally helps.

Here are 23 favourites.

1.

pic.twitter.com/5UR4yflZxW — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) September 16, 2024

2.

Who the fuck is CLSOPDTRD https://t.co/v2tg6awvDD — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) July 19, 2023

3.

Elon changing every little part of Twitter bit by bit until nothing of the original is left? If only there were some classical analogy or thought experiment for this — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) July 23, 2023

4.

Any other contenders? pic.twitter.com/WnQqPsbhN1 — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) January 1, 2023

5.

pic.twitter.com/7DA08BAGuK — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) June 18, 2021

6.

pic.twitter.com/0M2CMfX22z — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) March 28, 2021

7.

Nailed it pic.twitter.com/308nKHwL6m — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) September 15, 2024

8.

Doric – Ionic – Corinthian pic.twitter.com/nofDsvEUy5 — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) August 2, 2024

9.

I park my car at the top of the hill but then it just rolls back down? Can anyone help? pic.twitter.com/ivIn67ydv2 — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) November 20, 2023

10.

Shout out to the one lady selling merch at the crucifixion pic.twitter.com/ckN3gJeirC — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) April 15, 2022

11.

I regret to inform you that it is once again this time of year: pic.twitter.com/XjgsOlf3wr — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) December 4, 2022

12.