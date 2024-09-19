This prediction of what they thought 2024 would be like in 1987 is both spookily accurate and hilariously wrong

Twitter funny

It’s impossible to predict the future, but between 1965 and 2003, the BBC TV show Tomorrow’s World had a very good try. A clip from a 1987 episode predicting what technology we’d be using in 2024 was posted on Twitter, and the results are… interesting.

This is what they thought 2024 would be like in 1987 pic.twitter.com/6LCTm3KhV9 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) September 17, 2024

The watch isn’t far off, but the modern age is sadly lacking in pocket-sized holograms. Here’s what Twitter had to say about the predictions, and especially the printer…

Gotta have that printer in your briefcase, for any text messages you might get. — Paul De-Lis (@PaultheAcadian) September 17, 2024

So even they knew we’d never solve public transportation issues? — Unbridled Unbound (@unbridldUnbound) September 17, 2024

It’s 2024 already, but we don’t have a printer in briefcase — Shifters (@0xShifters) September 18, 2024

Flying cars, robot butlers, and… we’re over here arguing with smart fridges and still waiting for hoverboards. Classic! — Fabsverse ⚡️ (@fabsverseNFT) September 17, 2024

Imagine if the human body could naturally regulate its temperature — Mylan Adler (@MylanAdler) September 18, 2024

Technology is far more scary than they imagined https://t.co/IuSFRSfYuQ — (@therealher773) September 18, 2024

They really thought faxing was the future. That’s one of the funniest things about Back to the Future to me — OZ (@OzFrom88) September 18, 2024

“Fingerprints open various doors” Yes, we could technically do that now… but if you’ve ever had a blister on your finger or a cut on one, you’ll notice fingerprints don’t quite work. 🙂 This is true even when getting ID’d with a background check as I learned once for the IRS — Alyssa Jones : FDJT ️‍⚧️️‍ (@RondaSantis2) September 18, 2024

Love how they go from being spot on to talking about having a fucking printer in your briefcase. 10/10 — Mayor Cam (@Cameron54079333) September 18, 2024

007 has nothing on that guy — Derrick Abincha (@gesaka_mutuma) September 18, 2024

Sorry bro, all we got is cat videos — Just Another Marine (@FSX404) September 18, 2024

Obviously Steve Jobs saw this video in 1987 and then commanded his engineers to figure it out — dm h (@dmh335195070581) September 17, 2024

Far from ridiculous. In fact, quite close. Except for the thermodynamic suit, obviously! — DarkTwin2016 (@JRuari) September 17, 2024

Folks….in 2024 there are people who think the earth is flat…we did something wrong. — Leo (@LinuxSuze) September 18, 2024

I laughed at this but I laughed more at the printer — Imagine that (@Mage79965891) September 17, 2024

To sum up…

To be fair to them, they got temperature regulating textiles, smart watches, fingerprint scanners and VR headsets. They also knew they’d still be bored to death on the bus too, so I think their predictions weren’t too bad actually. — JR375 (@JackRand8) September 18, 2024

And also …

We have everything but the portable printer https://t.co/9PucbfQtLR — syawal dah jadi (@penarikbezza) September 18, 2024

