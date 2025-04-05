The late, great Sean Lock on Russell Brand has just gone wildly viral again for reasons that won’t need explaining right now

Celebrity Russell Brand Sean Lock

You’ll probably already have seen elsewhere that Russell Brand has been charged with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape as well as two counts of sexual assault.

The former presenter of a Big Brother spin-off show, who has previously denied allegations of rape, assault and emotional abuse against him, will appear in court in London in May on 2 May, according to the Metropolitan police.

We mention it because it sent this old clip of the late, great Sean Lock wildly viral, and not for the first time.

Russell Brand finally being charged for sexual assault gives me an excuse to repost this from the brilliant Sean Lock “probably the reason I hate him so much is I’m a Dad”pic.twitter.com/dJobautLio — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) April 4, 2025

It’s from Eight out of 10 Cats from back in 2014 – 11 years ago! – and we’re with these people, very much with these people.

I miss Sean. Fucking legend. — benjidogg (@benjidogg165588) April 4, 2025

I saw this and had a new respect for the late great Sean Lock. — Socratees (@socr8tees) April 4, 2025

RIP Sean Lock. One of the funniest comedians to ever live imo. — Lord Mang (@LordMangX) April 5, 2025

To conclude …

