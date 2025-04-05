Celebrity Russell Brand Sean Lock

The late, great Sean Lock on Russell Brand has just gone wildly viral again for reasons that won’t need explaining right now

John Plunkett. Updated April 5th, 2025

You’ll probably already have seen elsewhere that Russell Brand has been charged with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape as well as two counts of sexual assault.
The former presenter of a Big Brother spin-off show, who has previously denied allegations of rape, assault and emotional abuse against him, will appear in court in London in May on 2 May, according to the Metropolitan police.

We mention it because it sent this old clip of the late, great Sean Lock wildly viral, and not for the first time.

It’s from Eight out of 10 Cats from back in 2014 – 11 years ago! – and we’re with these people, very much with these people.

To conclude …

