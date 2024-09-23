21 weird items of Donald Trump merchandise to show that the grift is real

US donald trump

You can’t rely on Donald Trump to pay his bills, stay faithful to his wives, tell the truth, carry out the policies he promises to implement or play a fair round of golf. You can, however, be sure that if he can make a fast buck with minimum effort, he’ll get right on it.

We’ve been seeing his dubious branded merchandise for years – gold shoes, Trumpy Bear, signed bibles, NFT trading cards …but (largely thanks to the eagle eye of Ron Filipkowski), we’ve spotted a whole lot more during the last couple of months.

Here’s a taste of what the gullible MAGA cultists have been forking out for.

“Excuse me, Mr and Mrs Patterson, could I have a jam sandwich please?” pic.twitter.com/zpyApCRf1r — Moog (@a_toots) July 26, 2024

Guy at Trump rally today is selling a CD of 9 songs about Trump, which he says God downloaded into his brain. pic.twitter.com/KPbj9kCOsf — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 14, 2024

Trump has another book coming out for the bargain price of just $99. pic.twitter.com/JsZXn4134C — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 26, 2024

This is a real video Donald Trump just posted pic.twitter.com/YigJ26hrAf — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 27, 2024

