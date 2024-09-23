US donald trump

21 weird items of Donald Trump merchandise to show that the grift is real

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 23rd, 2024

You can’t rely on Donald Trump to pay his bills, stay faithful to his wives, tell the truth, carry out the policies he promises to implement or play a fair round of golf. You can, however, be sure that if he can make a fast buck with minimum effort, he’ll get right on it.

We’ve been seeing his dubious branded merchandise for years – gold shoes, Trumpy Bear, signed bibles, NFT trading cards …but (largely thanks to the eagle eye of Ron Filipkowski), we’ve spotted a whole lot more during the last couple of months.

Here’s a taste of what the gullible MAGA cultists have been forking out for.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2