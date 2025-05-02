What improved your quality of life so much, you wish you did it sooner? – 17 overdue game changers

Life reddit

It’s all too easy to let your life get into a rut, but it’s never too late to make some big changes.

These can be little changes like getting some new furniture, to big shake ups like embarking on a new diet or moving to a new town. Either way, chances are you’ll wish you made these changes sooner, just like the people who replied to this question set by Reddit user CookieNegative9860:

‘What improved your quality of life so much, you wish you did it sooner?’

Here are the top answers to give you some life-changing inspiration…

1.

‘I am a software developer, so I spend over 8 hours a day looking at a screen.

‘I started having severe “tiredness/depression” and this lasted a couple of years. No matter how much sleep I got, it didn’t help. I became irritable, and eventually started having headaches. I thought it was sinus headaches because it felt similar. Then I had severe migraines. I went to the doctor and everything came back normal.

‘Eventually I found out that it could be eye strain. I started resting my eyes every 30 minutes, focusing on something around 20 feet away. If I am using my phone, I use it a reasonable distance away. A few days later all of my symptoms disappeared.’

-Plenty-Telephone7152

2.

‘Understanding that working with someone smarter than you is a privilege and an opportunity to learn and hone your own skills, not a threat.’

-Stunning-Calendar-10

3.

‘When my kid comes home from school, putting my phone in a drawer and not touching it again until he is asleep in bed.’

-Salt-Lab-6067

4.

‘Moving out of my hometown. I never felt like where I was from was home. Was never comfortable. Kept hitting hurdles trying to come up and be better. But once I left my entire life trajectory changed for the better.’

-Big-Intention8500

5.

‘Quitting that toxic job’

-businessperson10

6.

‘In my early twenties I learned it was okay to say “I don’t know” instead of pretending I knew what someone was talking about. People are excited to share what they know. It’s such a simple thing that led to a lot of professional and social growth for me.’

-spintiff

7.

‘It sounds cliche, but diet and exercise. Doesn’t have to even be extreme. Just eat more fruits and vegetables and try to do something active every day.’

-Any_Mud8881

8.

‘Being intentional about where my mind is going and whether it’s constructive or not.’

-ajaec1

9.

‘Not drinking alcohol.

‘Stopped at 44, should have stopped at 24…’

-BadToTheTrombone