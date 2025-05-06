‘What’s something that’s sexy now that wasn’t 20 years ago?’ – 21 ways people are hot now that they definitely weren’t in 2005

Life fashion r/AskReddit

Times change, and with them fashions, and things that we used to think were not cool or desirable suddenly are. Just look at eyebrows: imagine seeing somebody with the immense and lustrous eyebrows favoured today in 2005 and not thinking they looked utterly strange.

User Just_a_Ginger_Fella posed this question on the AskReddit page:

What’s something that’s sexy now that wasn’t 20 years ago?

People were keen to share the things that they’ve noticed have inexplicably become hot.

1.

‘Lack of a tan. It used to be almost everyone went to tanning salons and not being tan somehow lowered your attractiveness.’

–Lanemeyerstwodollars

2.

‘Hot 50 year old women. 20 years ago when women turned 50 they all looked like the Golden Girls… today 50 looks like 30.’

–Hold_Downtown

3.

‘Bald guys with beards. Used to scream midlife crisis. Now it’s a whole aesthetic.’

–Pretend_Aerie_5959

4.

‘Stereotypical nerdy thing. DND, magic, just being super into fantasy, Warhammer. In my experience, fully embracing being a nerd stood out to more women then when I was shy about being proud of it.’

–PianoDick

5.

‘Going to therapy.’

–eekay233

6.

‘Normal sized lips.’

–digi7777

7.

‘Muscles on females.’

–VelvetThunder32

8.

‘No tattoos.’

–FTP4L1VE

9.

‘Writing full words instead of abbreviations in texts/ messages.’

–lokhand15

10.

‘Septum piercings….although I still don’t find them sexy at all.’

–Impossible_Donut2631

11.

‘Having your shit together! Felt like f**ked-up-ness was idealised but now it’s sexy to be all together.’

–theanonangel