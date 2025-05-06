US elon musk grok

When Elon Musk launched his Grok AI in 2023 it was designed to be an ‘anti-woke’ alternative to other AI’s such as ChatGPT. It was supposed to be ‘edgy’ and ‘unfiltered’ and to avoid political-correctness.

However, it seems that its latest update in February of this year is really upsetting the MAGA crowd as it’s no longer pushing their narrative and is instead prioritising what it sees as ‘the truth’.

And for the American right, the truth hurts.

Here’s a selection of recent Grok responses which are riling the Trumpists. Special thanks to Atheist Girl for asking most of the inconvenient questions.

1.

hey @grok maga claims same sex marriage undermines traditional families but what is the data on its impact on marriage rates and child well being in the U.S.? #MarriageEquality — Atheist Girl (@iamAtheistGirl) May 1, 2025





2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Finally, one that must really sting.

Awkward!

Image iamStheistGirl, Wikimedia Commons