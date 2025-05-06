US donald trump

Donald Trump has announced his plan to reopen Alcatraz to house ‘the most dangerous criminals’ – 21 damning verdicts

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 6th, 2025

Donald Trump interrupted his busy weekend at Mar-a-Lago – presumably looking for new places to stash boxes of classified documents – by posting his idea for dealing with the rise of crime in the US.

REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ! For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets. That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders. We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally. The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

In case that’s tricky to read –

When asked about how he made the decision, he went on one of his mental rambles – and, yes …sharks were in there somewhere.

There is, of course, a huge problem with this, as with every other, Trump plan.

People were quick to point out all the issues in play.

