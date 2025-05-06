Donald Trump has announced his plan to reopen Alcatraz to house ‘the most dangerous criminals’ – 21 damning verdicts

US donald trump

Donald Trump interrupted his busy weekend at Mar-a-Lago – presumably looking for new places to stash boxes of classified documents – by posting his idea for dealing with the rise of crime in the US.

In case that’s tricky to read –

REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ! For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets. That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders. We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally. The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

When asked about how he made the decision, he went on one of his mental rambles – and, yes …sharks were in there somewhere.

Reporter: How did you decide to reopen Alcatraz? Trump: I was supposed to be a movie maker… Nobody ever escaped. One person almost got there but they found his clothing rather badly ripped up, a lot of shark bites… pic.twitter.com/RxQkJ3hho7 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 5, 2025

There is, of course, a huge problem with this, as with every other, Trump plan.

Alcatraz closed in 1963. It is a museum. It can not be reopened. pic.twitter.com/fgpjFCwGSS — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) May 4, 2025

People were quick to point out all the issues in play.

1.

We need to reopen Alcatraz. There has to be another place in our country for dangerous repeat criminals. The White House only has so much room. — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) May 5, 2025

2.

Renovating and reopening Alcatraz would be the dumbest idea in most administrations. With Trump, it doesn’t even crack the top 5. https://t.co/z6FUcLKh8m — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) May 5, 2025

3.

“It’s coming from the White House, something about Alcatraz. I think it’s in batshit, sir.” pic.twitter.com/VzrvQQgYH8 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) May 5, 2025

4.

Birdbrain of Alcatraz pic.twitter.com/BsLgVhuaOe — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) May 5, 2025

5.

Good news: Tesla are going to sponsor my reboot of that American classic The Conman Of Alcatraz. I have signed pre-production deals with @theliamnissan and Melania Trump for the Strouds. JD Vance is interested in the pigeon. pic.twitter.com/wVxOrShbRb — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) May 5, 2025

6.

Hey MAGA, when you have no food, no medicine, and no shelter, you'll always have Alcatraz. pic.twitter.com/ucpgCZgLWR — Zero Dark Twenty-Nine ️ (@herotimeszero) May 4, 2025

7.

Alcatraz brings in between $20 million and $34 million a year in tourism revenue for the National Park Service alone. The cost to renovate Alcatraz could be as high as $350 million to house 300 prisoners. In 1959, it cost over 3x more to house inmates there vs. another… pic.twitter.com/irxgAHvNBH — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 5, 2025

8.

Wait until they figure out how expensive it will be to remodel, modernize and operate Alcatraz. The plumbing alone would take years to upgrade and I’m not even sure if it’s possible. It will never happen. pic.twitter.com/LGqQyRa4uf — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) May 4, 2025

9.

Alcatraz closed in 1963 for being a rusted, leaking, sewage-spewing mess. So basically, it’s on-brand for Trump. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 6, 2025

10.

Reopening and rebuilding Alcatraz as a prison would cost approximately $235–370 million upfront and $40–60 million annually to operate. Where you at @DOGE? pic.twitter.com/Af9WzhYT2x — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) May 4, 2025

11.