Hold the front page: Michael Gove is the new editor of the Spectator – 14 unsurprisingly cold responses

There’s a lot of change going on at the top of the right-leaning political magazine, The Spectator. And by right-leaning, we mean it leant so far to the right that it fell over.

Just two weeks after multi-millionaire Paul Marshall decided to add the Spectator to his portfolio alongside GB News, Editor Fraser Nelson has stepped down after 15 years, making way for the former Secretary of State for Getting Mates Contracts, Michael Gove.

Delighted that Michael Gove will be the next editor of The Spectator and Charles Moore its next chairman. After Sir Paul Marshall’s historic £100 million deal, the leadership is in place for a new chapter. https://t.co/26p7rFJEt6 — Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) September 25, 2024

For the most part, people were unsurprised and expectations low.

1.

Hearty congratulations to all the journalists at @spectator magazine. Having Michael Gove as your new editor must be a dream come true. — charlie higson (@monstroso) September 26, 2024

2.

Lord Charles Moore as chair, Gove as editor and the G B News bankroller as owner. A match made in journalistic hell. https://t.co/P8objEHIRU — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) September 25, 2024

3.

Damn. Got down to the last two as editor of The Spectator. — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) September 25, 2024

4.

Ah, Mr Gove is taking over at the Speccie. The two deserve each other. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) September 25, 2024

5.

Paul Marshall, Charles Moore, and Michael Gove take over a hard right magazine. I'm pretty sure this is a first draft for the script of the next Ghostbusters film. https://t.co/vjzLKG7pE5 pic.twitter.com/eQn2fecNXl — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 25, 2024

6.

Back the wrong horse? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 25, 2024

7.

Always remember: New editor of the Spectator Michael Gove once made the jaw-droppingly crass remark: "I think the people of this country have had enough of experts". Suspect he'll be very happy at the magazine, as there is no danger of him encountering any experts there. pic.twitter.com/dBtUedjhXw — Steven A. Woodbridge (@StevenAWoodbri1) September 25, 2024

8.

So Fraser Nelson is to be replaced as editor of the Spectator magazine by none other than pharmacological marvel and long time Murdoch shill Michael Gove

They can always go lower https://t.co/Ex6lnfa6B7 — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) September 25, 2024

9.

That muffled noise you hear is someone landing on their feet. Again. Again.Again. Again. https://t.co/rixolQomUC — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) September 25, 2024

10.

Pro-Tory rag hires ex-Tory MP to be a pro-Tory rag….sorry what has changed? — Robespierre (YouTube) (@MaxFRobespierre) September 26, 2024

11.

apparently the interview process is quite gruelling – all the candidates sit in a big circle and take turns telling racist jokes until they’re exhausted. congrats michael for staying the course! https://t.co/JLCYWbD2C3 — Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) September 25, 2024

12.

13.

Here’s a better idea – take the odious little shit who has caused so much damage with his scheming and investigate him for his role in COVID VIP lanes and put him in jail. https://t.co/Fccjkkz0w3 — KoH (@pinguforest) September 25, 2024

14.

At least Mr. ‘I also have to drive to test my eyesight’ will feel at home.

They call The Spectator “the Tory Bible” because, like the *actual* Bible, it’s full of unpleasant details and unbelievable claims. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) September 25, 2024

Source The Spectator Image Screengrab