Michael Gove has stepped down and the internet has stepped up – 23 favourite not-so-fond farewells

Politics conservatives general election

After 19 years as an MP, the past 14 of which have been spent in one ministerial position or another, Michael Gove has announced he will not be standing for re-election in July.

After nearly twenty years serving the wonderful people of Surrey Heath and over a decade in Cabinet across five government departments, I have today taken the decision to step down as a Member of Parliament. Read my letter here pic.twitter.com/kp1F3GBtGp — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) May 24, 2024

There’s a lot packed into his resignation letter, so here are a few main points.

“I am proud to watch the reforms which I introduced at the Department for Education bear fruit.”

Translation: Remember when schools did the Arts? Your kids won’t – LOL.

“In the Ministry of Justice, I …drove forward the introduction of virtual hearings which are commonplace today.”

Translation: It’s a good job we can do virtual hearings, because there aren’t enough legal staff to run the real ones.

“At the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, I put in place progressive farming and fishing policies to ensure a Green Brexit … and introduced our landmark 25 year Environment Plan to crack down on harmful single-use plastics and protect our oceans.”

Translation: We had to slaughter and burn thousands of healthy animals and watch tons of produce rot because there aren’t enough farm workers since Brexit. Don’t get me started on the literal rivers of faeces.

“I am proud to have led the Vote Leave campaign alongside Boris Johnson …which secured the largest mandate in modern British history for a vote to Leave the European Union and take back control of our political destiny.”

Translation: What economic damage? Russian inter-what, now? Look! A squirrel!

“Rishi has the plan our country needs at a time of global insecurity and growing challenge. He also has the policies which will guarantee a brighter, more prosperous future.”

Translation: If we’d had a plan to fix the country, we’d have used it at some point over the last 14 years. Rishi will be in California this time next year.

The Gove legacy

His political record may read like an episode of the Thick of It, but for that very reason, he has at least provided some comic relief.

Who can forget the time he appeared to have lost either his mind or a bet, and did a range of comedy accents during a BBC Breakfast interview?

Dan Walker: The PM said there would be more help in the coming days… the Treasury said no… Ed Davey said that shows the govt is chaotic & don't have a plan.. what's the truth Michael Gove: The truth is Ed Davey is chaotic & he doesn't have a scooby..#BBCBreakfas pic.twitter.com/6PjYpcuLTq — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) May 11, 2022

Let’s enjoy once more the sight of one of the chief architects of the UK’s recent downfall pouring water onto his own phone.

Michael Gove was so pleased with his attempt at humour at the FREU committee he poured water onto his own phone and papers pic.twitter.com/Jkvj83vipQ — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) March 11, 2020

We must apologise for subjecting you to Gove’s attempt to get down with the kids – but it’s still funny.

Gove down with the kids – take two.

Clubbing connoisseur Michael Gove and Tom Tugendhat bust some moves on the dance floor at Conservative Party Conference #CPC21 https://t.co/8YUMnBTx8l — Fraser. F (@buddies1769) October 7, 2021

No Portillo moment

His decision not to stand on July 4th has obviously deprived us all of the chance to see his little defeated face at the Surrey Heath Count. After 14 years of failing to deliver for the electorate, he has at least maintained consistency to the end.

1.

You have deprived millions of a moment of sheer joy watching your defeat. https://t.co/2yAJ7E6uiT — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) May 24, 2024

2.

Gove shithousing the election and denying us the joy of seeing him booted out. Coward. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 24, 2024

3.

In Gove’s endless ocean of unforgivable twattery, denying the country such a well-deserved and long-anticipated Portillo moment is probably among his twattiest. One last act of spite and cowardice. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 24, 2024

4.

Robbed, robbed of watching him lose to a Lib Dem in a run down leisure centre at 5am. I feel sick. https://t.co/MGNN45YYbH — Jack (@J_Hol95) May 24, 2024

5.

Bastard Michael Gove denying us one of the treats I was most looking forward to on election night. There isn’t a Tory I feel more contempt for. pic.twitter.com/RwFHr5WON0 — David Belbin (@DBelbin) May 24, 2024

6.