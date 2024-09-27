25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Thank you for finding your way to our weekly round-up of the things that made us laugh on Twitter/X this week. It’s well and truly autumn, in our part of the planet, so grab yourself a hot drink and wrap up warm for a five-minute trawl through this comedy gold.

1.

i think about whether medusa’s leg hairs are little snakes more than i care to admit. — .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) September 23, 2024

2.

Overheard on a bus today: “Is that old bloke listening to us?” — Arthur Smith (@ArfurSmith) September 26, 2024

3.

"Can everyone turn their cameras on? Thanks a bunch" Me on Teams camera: pic.twitter.com/W6IkqT9XGy — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) September 23, 2024

4.

Welcome to your 40s, you now respond to every younger person telling you their age with “Jesus Christ” — Bird Eckler (@Birdeckler) September 24, 2024

5.

I don't think the person who said "if there were an infinite number of monkeys at an infinite number of typewriters one would create the complete works of Shakespeare" had even a basic understanding of monkey behavior. — Horatio Quartzjixler (@Quartzjixler) September 23, 2024

6.

When I get a headache, I take two aspirin and keep away from children, just like the bottle says. — Bob Golen (@BobGolen) September 24, 2024

7.

I don't think anyone's found the "correct" thing to say when using a public toilet and someone knocks on the stall to check if anyone's in there. But what just came out of my mouth was "Yes, it's me". — Fesshole (@fesshole) September 23, 2024

8.

This girl’s eye sight is really bad. The chart is behind her. She’s trying to read the optician. pic.twitter.com/ZmqJgR4tCp — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) September 25, 2024

9.

10.

When I was a kid I had to walk to Netflix. — Doc Johnny Fever (@NikiMarinis) September 25, 2024

11.

checking my bank account to see how ethical i want to be with my egg purchase — wet dog (@russianmomm) September 24, 2024

12.