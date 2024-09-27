Twitter tweets of the week

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated September 27th, 2024

Thank you for finding your way to our weekly round-up of the things that made us laugh on Twitter/X this week. It’s well and truly autumn, in our part of the planet, so grab yourself a hot drink and wrap up warm for a five-minute trawl through this comedy gold.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2