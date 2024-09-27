Life twitter

People are sharing their ‘most radical positions that cannot be placed on the left-right political spectrum’ – 17 manifesto must-haves

Dominic Carter. Updated September 27th, 2024

Even if you’ve been doing your best to tune out the news (and honestly, who could blame you) it can’t have escaped your attention that political opinions are currently extremely polarised.

Gammons on one side, tofu-eating wokerati on the other. But can a common ground between the two ever be met? The X account Populism updates tried its best by posing this request to its followers:

And the replies came flooding in. Here are some of the most notable ideas which strive to appeal to the needs of ordinary people.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2