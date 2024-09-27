People are sharing their ‘most radical positions that cannot be placed on the left-right political spectrum’ – 17 manifesto must-haves

Life twitter

Even if you’ve been doing your best to tune out the news (and honestly, who could blame you) it can’t have escaped your attention that political opinions are currently extremely polarised.

Gammons on one side, tofu-eating wokerati on the other. But can a common ground between the two ever be met? The X account Populism updates tried its best by posing this request to its followers:

Tell me your most radical position that cannot be placed on the left-right political spectrum — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) September 7, 2024

And the replies came flooding in. Here are some of the most notable ideas which strive to appeal to the needs of ordinary people.

1.

Oxford and Cambridge universities should only be allowed to enter one team each in University Challenge rather than a team for every single fucking college they’ve got https://t.co/QBTwcy3VgB — Fuck off (@Get_effed) September 9, 2024

2.

if you work 40 hrs/ week, you should be able to own a 1 bedroom apartment that’s within a five minute walking distance to two good grocery stores, a bar or cafe, and a mexican restaurant that’s not just some fast food chain https://t.co/ND3ObEraZJ — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 9, 2024

3.

DENTAL CARE IS HEALTHCARE. It should be TRULY covered. Teeth are bones!!!!! https://t.co/FlpjFcjwak — wanderlust (@_ItsMissBre) September 9, 2024

4.

Cars were a massive, historic mistake and tethering our national economy to their production is the single biggest barrier we face to progress and prosperity. https://t.co/nAjqIvzoVK — (((Matthew Lewis))) progressive federalism SOS (@mateosfo) September 8, 2024

5.

Being “able bodied” is temporary, you will age, you will get injured, you will get sick and you will wish you fought more for the system to protect the vulnerable. https://t.co/DD2bu6kBXK — Tristan (@AyoTristan) September 9, 2024

6.

I’ve said this before, I’ll say it again: motion activated sinks and toilets don’t work, are fake, and should be banned. https://t.co/EzpMCvVCxO — Will Menaker (@willmenaker) September 9, 2024

7.

8.