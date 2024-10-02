‘What’s the adult equivalent of learning that Santa Claus doesn’t exist?’ 18 reality-altering realisations

Life reddit

There are few things that upend a child’s life more than learning that Santa Claus doesn’t exist. (Unless you’re a child and you’re reading this, in which case he totally does.)

In the blink of an eye your worldview has been changed forever and you’ve begun the long, grim march into adulthood. But do adults have their own version of this seismic revelation? That’s what Reddit user Forsaken_Smile_7839 wanted to know when they asked:

What’s the adult equivalent of realizing that Santa Claus doesn’t exist?

The answers are a wonderful mix of cynicism and joy. Here are some of the best:

1.

‘Getting your first paycheck and seeing how much is left after taxes. its devastating.’

-CaptCojones

2.

‘Finding out that naps are a privilege, not a punishment.’

-Frolic-Sweetie_Pie

3.

‘Discovering that the ‘adults’ really don’t have it together and congrats, you’re now one of them.’

-liquidhell

4.

‘Finding out that most jobs aren’t based on skill alone but on “who you know” Networking is the real Santa.’

-DazzlingZaria

5.

‘Not all dreams come true, and life can be a lot more complicated than we thought.’

-BoldMira

6.

‘Realizing being an adult means paying a lot of bills.’

-wateryhotpetals

7.

‘Sometimes there is no justice.’

-Starry_Bellez

8.

‘Realising that your employer has been dragging out the no-pay-rise because we-can’t-afford-it thing for the last X years until you hand in your notice when you find out the new hire on the same job is on 2x your base salary with better benefits.’

-emmjaybeeyoukay

9.

‘Your boss doesn’t care you can’t afford rent.’

-sid32