Laura Kuenssberg’s big Boris Johnson interview was pulled after she sent him her questions ‘by mistake’ – 27 highly sceptical reactions

There had been quite a bit of anticipation and no little raising of eyebrows at the prospect of the BBC’s star political interviewer Laura Kuenssberg interviewing Boris Johnson in a primetime BBC1 slot on Thursday night.

Johnson isn’t an MP anymore – we’re not sure how much he ever was – but he does have his memoirs out (currently being serialised in the Daily Mail) and what better opportunity to shift a few more (dozen) copies.

Kuenssberg’s impartiality is constantly questioned, of course, and it’s fair to say many people were predicting more of a chummy reunion than public excoriation.

Unfortunately, we’re unlikely ever to find out whether those people were correct, after she posted this update.

The scepticism was visible from space.

