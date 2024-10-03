Politics boris johnson Laura Kuenssberg

Laura Kuenssberg’s big Boris Johnson interview was pulled after she sent him her questions ‘by mistake’ – 27 highly sceptical reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 3rd, 2024

There had been quite a bit of anticipation and no little raising of eyebrows at the prospect of the BBC’s star political interviewer Laura Kuenssberg interviewing Boris Johnson in a primetime BBC1 slot on Thursday night.

Johnson isn’t an MP anymore – we’re not sure how much he ever was – but he does have his memoirs out (currently being serialised in the Daily Mail) and what better opportunity to shift a few more (dozen) copies.

Kuenssberg’s impartiality is constantly questioned, of course, and it’s fair to say many people were predicting more of a chummy reunion than public excoriation.

Unfortunately, we’re unlikely ever to find out whether those people were correct, after she posted this update.

While prepping to interview Boris Johnson tomorrow, by mistake I sent our briefing notes to him in a message meant for my team. That obviously means it’s not right for the interview to go ahead. It’s very frustrating, and there’s no point pretending it’s anything other than embarrassing and disappointing, as there are plenty of important questions to be asked. But red faces aside, honesty is the best policy. See you on Sunday.

The scepticism was visible from space.

