Laura Kuenssberg’s big Boris Johnson interview was pulled after she sent him her questions ‘by mistake’ – 27 highly sceptical reactions

There had been quite a bit of anticipation and no little raising of eyebrows at the prospect of the BBC’s star political interviewer Laura Kuenssberg interviewing Boris Johnson in a primetime BBC1 slot on Thursday night.
Johnson isn’t an MP anymore – we’re not sure how much he ever was – but he does have his memoirs out (currently being serialised in the Daily Mail) and what better opportunity to shift a few more (dozen) copies.
Kuenssberg’s impartiality is constantly questioned, of course, and it’s fair to say many people were predicting more of a chummy reunion than public excoriation.
Unfortunately, we’re unlikely ever to find out whether those people were correct, after she posted this update.
The scepticism was visible from space.
“Whilst prepping to interview a former Prime Minister who I really wanted to hold to account, despite never actually doing that when he was Prime Minister, I inadvertently gave him a heads up of my really weak questions” pic.twitter.com/zxfBsjMpMC
— David (@Zero_4) October 2, 2024
Those leaked questions in full: https://t.co/pXj8tiseY9 pic.twitter.com/yKtqpDb1tM
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 3, 2024
Boris Johnson's book launch is cancelled after Laura Kuenssberg accidentally copies her team into an email meant only for him. pic.twitter.com/9Bv4MBiKeM
— Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 3, 2024
https://t.co/QseGqB2Agg pic.twitter.com/eqmfp0pPSY
— Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) October 3, 2024
‘mistakenly’ is killing me https://t.co/kAW2LeaJuO
— Tom Reagan’s Bat (@RufusTSuperfly) October 3, 2024
https://t.co/IqDJdkrQfA pic.twitter.com/k4yStXj3cl
— Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) October 3, 2024
Genuinely could be a headline from The Onion
Kuenssberg’s had to cancel her interview with Johnson about his reveals-absolutely-nothing memoir because she SENT HIM HER NOTES https://t.co/3AEcA3wGx0 pic.twitter.com/z4ZhDiJULD
— Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) October 3, 2024
https://t.co/Ct4CHBTbjy pic.twitter.com/7luKRxNvXg
— Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) October 2, 2024
There’s convenient!
Hmmmm. https://t.co/tKkPN0TuJq
— Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) October 3, 2024
Blimey !
BBC have pulled a Laura Kuenssberg interview with Boris Johnson.
Why ?
Because she sent him her briefing papers – by mistake !
The author of this post has temporarily stepped back – due to an uncontrollable burst of hysterical laughter.
NB.
Disbelief can take many forms.
— Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) October 3, 2024
"by mistake" pic.twitter.com/12fnNf2OOw
— The Jase (@jasemonkey) October 2, 2024
https://t.co/uwE2TrfFNj pic.twitter.com/MpXbQwEQ1W
— dan hett™ (@danhett) October 3, 2024
Looking forward to the Netflix dramatisation of this, followed by the Amazon Prime one a couple of months later https://t.co/vQEdkPxa7E
— Alice Jones (@alicevjones) October 2, 2024
A big like how he used to send you your briefing notes for interviewing him when he was PM then?
— Bolshevik_bee (@bolshevik_bee) October 2, 2024