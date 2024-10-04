Entertainment africa music

This amazing South African school marimba band has gone viral again – and they’re just the tonic we all need right now

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 4th, 2024

The Goede Hoop Primary School in Boksburg, near Johannesburg, is home to quite a famous marimba band. Of course, being a school band, the personnel rotate fairly frequently, but there are always quite a few Zulu pupils among those mastering the versatile and beautiful Zulu instrument.

A clip of the band playing a Vivaldi medley has reappeared on our timelines, and it’s just as compelling a watch no matter how many times you’ve seen it before.

The joyous video has had three quarters of a million views in less than a full day, picking up delighted reactions like these.

As a treat, here’s a bit more from the Goede Hoop Marimba Band for you.

You can find more clips of this and other African school bands on Education Africa’s YouTube channel.

