This amazing South African school marimba band has gone viral again – and they’re just the tonic we all need right now

The Goede Hoop Primary School in Boksburg, near Johannesburg, is home to quite a famous marimba band. Of course, being a school band, the personnel rotate fairly frequently, but there are always quite a few Zulu pupils among those mastering the versatile and beautiful Zulu instrument.

A clip of the band playing a Vivaldi medley has reappeared on our timelines, and it’s just as compelling a watch no matter how many times you’ve seen it before.

Vivaldi's “The Four Seasons”

performed by the children of the Goede Hoop Marimba Band, South Africa. pic.twitter.com/hFbDEkwBMb — Figen (@TheFigen_) October 3, 2024

The joyous video has had three quarters of a million views in less than a full day, picking up delighted reactions like these.

They are not only good but seem to really be enjoying what they are doing. — Curious (@Sammygirl252) October 3, 2024

No you don't understand how seriously some South African schools take Marimba Band…….those divas put in the WORK https://t.co/juWGU4h6hU — Jordan (@JordanPfot) October 4, 2024

I will retweet this every time it shows up in my timeline. Need a lift? Give it a listen/watch. Soak up the absolute joy of young people making beautiful music. ❤️ https://t.co/QxbI1HiAW3 — ThatDarnShrink (@that_darn) October 4, 2024

Music should be a core subject taught in all schools from ages 4 to 18 https://t.co/aMFFLf5tJz — bel (@beldrury) October 4, 2024

Schools talk about 'mastery'. /This/ is mastery in action from these girls, and just look at the joy of it: https://t.co/ZdF50baau1 — Imperatrix (@langtrygirl) October 4, 2024

The world is a flawed and miserable place…and then you watch something like this…and everything tilts…just slightly…. https://t.co/UopWKiTIu1 — Laura Harding (@LHSyd) October 4, 2024

When the world gets increasingly lazy, focus on music and children. https://t.co/18Y6lEoAbB — Kathy Hopkinson (@kabykaby13) October 4, 2024

Today's "one thing you should see today" https://t.co/tG7BtnY9HU — I Am it (Simps ka shahenshah) (@asuph) October 4, 2024

Oh, just watch and listen. It will do your heart good. https://t.co/yzTEeyUsuL — John Barnes, probably not the one you thought (@JohnBarnesSF) October 4, 2024

The marimba's rich, melodic sound can bring a fresh perspective to the piece, making it even more engaging. — Er Amardeep kumar Tanti (@amardeep_tanti) October 4, 2024

As a treat, here’s a bit more from the Goede Hoop Marimba Band for you.

You can find more clips of this and other African school bands on Education Africa’s YouTube channel.

