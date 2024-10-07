Elon Musk jumping at Trump’s rally is a strong contender for the weirdest moment in an already very weird campaign – 23 top takes

US elon musk us election

Back in 2020, long before he’d bought Twitter because he liked it so much he wanted to put an X on it, Elon Musk celebrated a successful launch at SpaceX by jumping like an excited toddler who’s just learnt that he’s going to the beach.

It was so much fun to see ⁦@elonmusk⁩ jump twice after the successful ⁦@NASA⁩ ⁦@SpaceX⁩ launch. Happy someone caught him in the act.#ProudMom pic.twitter.com/2EtFyUmM9k — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 4, 2020

He was thoroughly mocked for it, on a number of occasions, yet when he took the stage at a rally for Donald Trump at the weekend, he did it again – wearing a black MAGA hat.

Donald Trump brings Elon Musk on stage at his rally in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/CxYfF0TZ8H — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 5, 2024

As Ron Filipkowski pointed put, opinions were divided along red-blue lines.

This really does show the political divide from a cultural perspective. MAGA has described this as “cool,” “based,” “historical,” “badass.” The rest of us think this is one of the dorkiest, weirdest, cringiest, pathetic things we’ve ever seen in politics. pic.twitter.com/axVN10Ym7L — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 6, 2024

Here’s what someone on the red side had to say about it.

Watching Elon Musk today was nothing short of exhilarating! Seeing him jump up and down with pure excitement was absolutely spectacular. We are incredibly blessed to have two visionary leaders like Trump and Elon Musk working together to create a brighter, better future for… pic.twitter.com/FKqcagNiks — PitunisWorld (@ScMesab) October 6, 2024

The other comments were much funnier.

"Trump Agrees to Pay $8 for X Blue Checkmark" pic.twitter.com/G5kgRbHrwW — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 6, 2024

To be fair to him, I think this upsets the far right and far left equally… pic.twitter.com/t5ecCL5bXt — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) October 6, 2024

Look when he’s right he’s right pic.twitter.com/A9qfbDNDkj — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 6, 2024

Me with my mum in the checkout queue at Tesco. pic.twitter.com/1wrHxZU3m0 — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) October 6, 2024

Elon is just like us, as he jumps for joy when daddy gets us Nacho Fries. pic.twitter.com/K4RUYo8q8S — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) October 6, 2024

I don’t know if this will make sense to anyone but Elon jumps like a homeschool kid pic.twitter.com/9b9eMyCsKy — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) October 6, 2024

"Dad, can we go? Dad! Dad! Please don't dance…. Dad!!" (Jim Watson/Getty) pic.twitter.com/6G3nYnKV2r — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 6, 2024

