Sandi Toksvig’s thoughts on her Bake Off stint have split the internet like a knife through a freshly baked Victoria sponge

The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens, with all the attending dramas of burnt cakes, half-baked bread, and the bakers losing the battle against the timer.

It’s Alison Hammond‘s second series as co-host alongside old hand Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, but she is obviously not the first person to fill that role. The originals were Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, of course – the innuendo queens – followed by Noel and Sandi Toksvig, who stepped aside for Matt Lucas before Alison entered the tent.

Sandi, currently on tour with her one-woman show Friends of Dorothy, which shares its name with her new novel, spoke to the Times about her stint on Bake Off, and why it wasn’t a good fit for her.

gosh this interview with sandi toksvig https://t.co/B12gN50bI9 pic.twitter.com/tPW5BGlnP5 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 7, 2024

Ironically, this was her statement when she left the show.

A slight miscalculation on the friendships front.

Her comments divided the internet.

Some people felt it was a bit off.

1.

I honestly don't think you should present shows you wouldn't watch. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 7, 2024

And Sandi is great by the way, and I always thought she did a great job on Bake-Off. There's just something about it which seems to break the contract with the viewer. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 7, 2024

2.

Why take the gig hosting a show you clearly hate? — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 7, 2024

3.

Toksvig could have just kept her thoughts about Bake Off to herself. I’d probably be the first to complain about bland answers that say nothing but this kind of thing sort of trashes what the fans have watched. It’s like “I never loved you” after a five year relationship. https://t.co/ZWEYexIqtN — Halloween Jack (@red_mutant_eyes) October 7, 2024

4.

I like Sandi, but I honestly have a hard time trusting anyone who doesn't like cakes. https://t.co/eRqr95A6DA — MP for Doggerland – fuck social media (@Waterpistolman) October 7, 2024

5.

don't like the show, don't like baking, don't like cake. lots of people would love an opportunity like this https://t.co/NP9jWWDCp1 — Emma Jacobs (@emmavj) October 7, 2024

Her comments only made some people love her even more.

6.

7.

I thought she did a great job, too. I’m glad she moved on when she decided it wasn’t for her. And I do strongly resonate with “My thing is cheese.” — Lise ️ (@rentagoodbook) October 7, 2024

8.

“Cakes are readily available in the shops.” is the best review of Bake Off that I’ve ever heard. It’s flawless. https://t.co/4z4hLmMQCX — Green Faerie (@greenfaerie) October 7, 2024

9.

If there are two things I thoroughly enjoy, it’s Sandi Toksvig, and Great British Bake Off slander. ♥️ https://t.co/Fi6mQjd8qr — Poached Egg Pan (@NotLikeTheCar) October 7, 2024

10.

Good, love this for her https://t.co/nNlpuMSOkl pic.twitter.com/qSUKbxmD6S — Do you fancy a fine pirate show? ‍☠️️‍ (@_Cailin_Corcra_) October 7, 2024

11.

I knew I loved Sandi Toksvig for a reason I have never understood the fuss around bake off, and also prefer cheese https://t.co/TWBXVedtAa — Emma – Cymru am Byth (@spot5) October 7, 2024

There was one other issue.

this also makes me wonder why there's no competitive reality tv show all about cheese https://t.co/ARizy4vnFe — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 7, 2024

They ought to think Caerphilly about that.

