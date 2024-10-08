Entertainment Great British Bake Off

Sandi Toksvig’s thoughts on her Bake Off stint have split the internet like a knife through a freshly baked Victoria sponge

Poke Staff. Updated October 8th, 2024

The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens, with all the attending dramas of burnt cakes, half-baked bread, and the bakers losing the battle against the timer.

It’s Alison Hammond‘s second series as co-host alongside old hand Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, but she is obviously not the first person to fill that role. The originals were Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, of course – the innuendo queens – followed by Noel and Sandi Toksvig, who stepped aside for Matt Lucas before Alison entered the tent.

Sandi, currently on tour with her one-woman show Friends of Dorothy, which shares its name with her new novel, spoke to the Times about her stint on Bake Off, and why it wasn’t a good fit for her.

Ironically, this was her statement when she left the show.

A slight miscalculation on the friendships front.

Her comments divided the internet.

Some people felt it was a bit off.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Her comments only made some people love her even more.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

There was one other issue.

They ought to think Caerphilly about that.

No You Shut Up GIFfrom No GIFs

READ MORE

Sandi Toksvig had a message for the Archibishop of Canterbury and it’s simply brilliant

Source Scott Bryan Image Scott Bryan, Screengrab