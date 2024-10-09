Politics Tories woke

Andrea Jenkyns said a former constituent was asked if he ‘identified as being pregnant’ and the scepticism was visible from space

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 9th, 2024

It’s no secret that the last government ramped up the culture wars, inventing things to get people angry so they’d forget why their rents and mortgages had gone stratospheric and that the NHS was on its last legs.

In fact, ’30p’ Lee Anderson accidentally let slip that the Tories would be running their campaign on ‘the trans debate and culture wars’, and it looks like someone forgot to tell Andrea Jenkyns that the campaign is over.

What a joke! My former constituent, a chap in his 70's, has just messaged me to say that he has just had his flu jab and was asked if he identified as being pregnant! We need to stop this madness.

The last time there was such a rush on chinny reckon was when Liz Truss said her mini budget would have saved the UK if people had let it stand.

Prepare to be bombarded with scepticism.

People need answers.

