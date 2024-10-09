Andrea Jenkyns said a former constituent was asked if he ‘identified as being pregnant’ and the scepticism was visible from space

Politics Tories woke

It’s no secret that the last government ramped up the culture wars, inventing things to get people angry so they’d forget why their rents and mortgages had gone stratospheric and that the NHS was on its last legs.

In fact, ’30p’ Lee Anderson accidentally let slip that the Tories would be running their campaign on ‘the trans debate and culture wars’, and it looks like someone forgot to tell Andrea Jenkyns that the campaign is over.

The last time there was such a rush on chinny reckon was when Liz Truss said her mini budget would have saved the UK if people had let it stand.

Prepare to be bombarded with scepticism.

This just didn't happen to me or my imaginary correspondent either — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 8, 2024

And everyone on the bus stood up and applauded https://t.co/TDGOBOT2Oi — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) October 8, 2024

She expects us to believe this bullshit. pic.twitter.com/9nYoZqXhUK — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) October 8, 2024

Should I be outraged that I wasn't asked if I identified as pregnant when I got my jab today?

I'm feeling victimised!!!!!!! — Number 10 Downing Street CCTV (@Number10CCTV) October 8, 2024

In the entire living history of shit that never happened, this never happened the most. https://t.co/tWqOOkjTTq — Flibberty Gibbert (@ReturnOfDadbo) October 8, 2024

Look, I know Jenkyns is a halfwit. But there are two explanations here. 1. She made this lie up and is (incredibly) dim enough to think everyone is even more stupid than her. 2. Someone played this joke on her and she is (incredibly) stupid enough to have fallen for it. FFS. https://t.co/jOefTPNToB — Cathy Beesley (@beesley_cathy) October 8, 2024

Imagine if some journalist decided to actually take this at face value and investigate it. Wouldn't that be a fun little story…

If there were any journalists still working… https://t.co/viKtLsBaK8 — Ashles (@Ashles3000) October 8, 2024

Tell me you’re lying, without telling me you’re lying! https://t.co/Hm51rhTepM — TonyD (aka Big Tone) (@Toneisbackagain) October 8, 2024

“Identified as being pregnant” is not a credible question. You made this up, didn’t you? https://t.co/k5Ne4gceb7 — Citoyen Brexilé (@CitoyenBrexile) October 8, 2024

Making things up for attention. Must be bored looking for a new job https://t.co/kMoYZjvxmz — Beavington …. how old! (@beavington) October 8, 2024

You wouldn't know him. He goes to a different constituency https://t.co/QpFiLI8wze — Staedtler (@Staedtler) October 8, 2024

was his name albert einstein by any chance? did he drive a bus — Chris Boyd (@paperghost) October 8, 2024

The question is ‘are you, or could you be, pregnant’. You and your former constituent do indeed need to stop this madness. — Yerma Zaguddin (@YermaZaguddin) October 8, 2024

What else didn't he say? — Gary Chalk (@garychalkpics) October 8, 2024

People need answers.

