People are reworking Heads Up! to showcase their friend groups’ slang and the results are eye-opening

Social Media TikTok

Bored of the far too obvious offerings of Heads Up!, friends of TikTok are playing the guessing game with their own made-up terminology. The trend has been an opportunity for users to show off their everyday humour, to the envy of everyone outside their friend groups.

Check out these clips, and see if you can find a kindred spirit amongst them.

Scouse in the house.

Sisterhood.

@luxegen Sister dictionary: work edition Sister dictionary Work besties Work Friends Office Outfits Thanks A Lot Rachel ♬ original sound – luxegen

Couples edition.

Besties.

And for those of us who don’t have a rich linguistic history with our friends, these girls had their own hilarious take on the trend.

READ MORE

Currys ran with Gen Z slang in their latest internet ad – and it’s a hilariously cringeworthy masterpiece

Source TikTok Image Screengrab