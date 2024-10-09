People are reworking Heads Up! to showcase their friend groups’ slang and the results are eye-opening
Bored of the far too obvious offerings of Heads Up!, friends of TikTok are playing the guessing game with their own made-up terminology. The trend has been an opportunity for users to show off their everyday humour, to the envy of everyone outside their friend groups.
Check out these clips, and see if you can find a kindred spirit amongst them.
Scouse in the house.
@tylerdaclaire We have many more but we cant show @️bride ♬ original sound – Tylerdaclaire
Sisterhood.
@unaestheticallie This trend is everything #sisterdictionary #sisters #comedyvideo @Chellefko ♬ original sound – Unaesthetic Allie
@luxegen
Sister dictionary: work edition Sister dictionary Work besties Work Friends Office Outfits Thanks A Lot Rachel
Couples edition.
@connor.rice i fear some of these are a little niche… we could make SO many of these #connorandyvonne #fyp #couple #comedy #challenge #relationship #game #friend #ideas #funnycouple ♬ Quirky Suspenseful Indie-Comedy(1115050) – Kenji Ueda
@jedandjade does everyone else speak in memes and country twang or is that just us? #relatable #relationship #couples #couplescomedy #trend #dictionary #fyp #foryou ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Besties.
@cammystubbs What do we say when… Best friend edition #whatdowesaywhen #whatdowesaywhenchallenge #fyp #fyppp #fypage #viral #funny #bestfriendedition #challenge #trend #trending ♬ original sound – Cammy Stubbs
@2_girls_1_pup The 3rd one is worth the wait, we promise #CapCut #friends #friendship #bestfriends #whatdowesay #trend #housemates ♬ original sound – 2 Girls 1 Pup
And for those of us who don’t have a rich linguistic history with our friends, these girls had their own hilarious take on the trend.
@mwa_ri This is us #whatdowesay #friendshipgoals #fyp @SHELEN ♬ original sound – M W A R I
