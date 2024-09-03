Currys ran with Gen Z slang in their latest internet ad – and it’s a hilariously cringeworthy masterpiece
Electrical retailer Currys, like brands such as Aldi, Ryanair and Specsavers, has a great social media presence – using viral videos, memes and actual Currys staff to create mini masterpieces.
Here’s how they recently advertised an air fryer, for example.
@currys Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer – available at Currys ✨ #currys #trend #viral #ninjaairfryer #ninjastackairfryer #ninjadouble ♬ original sound – Currys
Nailed it.
The company was among the first out of the trap to jump on a Gen Z slang trend, with this beautifully awkward delivery.
@currys The end #genz #genzlife #currys #tech #uk #fyp #viral ♬ original sound – Currys
It got a lot of love from TikTok users.
I watch this twice a day.
byethyaney
He cooked this ad.
AshBash
Bussin’ video my g no cap.
Post Office
Of course, they shared their top work on Twitter/X.
A really uncomfortable watch pic.twitter.com/DL2qibncmI
— Currys (@currys) August 29, 2024
These reactions say it all.
1.
Best ad of the year @currys. It’s giving demure. pic.twitter.com/Bo0weTdcdn
— Nathalie Vincent (@awlilnatty) August 29, 2024
2.
I’m sorry but this is a fucking GENIUS bit of marketing from Curry’s. pic.twitter.com/jjnRWVQyXr
— Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 1, 2024
3.
This is going straight in my sociolinguistics lecture on language change + lexical variation https://t.co/jti9Ojeevd
— George Bailey (@grbails) September 2, 2024
4.
It’s well cringe but in a hilarious way.
— Warmer Hedgehog (@jonnyshire) August 30, 2024
5.
You wouldn't BELIEVE how many times I've watched this.
— whingewhingewine.co.uk says Daily Fail are cunts (@whingewine) September 1, 2024
6.
Extraordinary work from Currys https://t.co/I86IwYCA4o
— TAG (@2AngryGamers) September 2, 2024
7.
He's saying things, but, I don't know what he's saying, I know I turned 39 recently, but surely I'm not THAT old, or maybe I am ………..
— Igotnoroots (@Igotnoroots1) September 1, 2024
8.
"Excuse me, but I speak Gen-Z" pic.twitter.com/2SmNFqeUoq
— Slartibartfast (@Slarty247) September 1, 2024
9.
Thanks I hate it x
— Joseph Pickard (@josephpickard) August 31, 2024
10.
I haven't got a cookie clue what he's saying, but I'll take the pizza oven.
— Ian (@whitehobo_inc) September 2, 2024
11.
It sounds like reading the chat from any Twitch stream.
— michael marlowe (@marlowemj) September 2, 2024
12.
Just had my 12 year old explain all this to me, conversation was very mindful, very understated, very demur. You could even call it drippy!
— NotSoMagicMike (@WilkinsonJamesD) September 1, 2024
To quote the ad itself –
"It's serving cu…." https://t.co/HkTwMWlPIT
— Mat Wood (@twistandsnouts) September 2, 2024
muc, on TikTok, said …
You need to release the outtakes of this.
Well …
Letting our Gen Z colleague edit our marketing video https://t.co/CH7WRIAU37 pic.twitter.com/LxcBat3LjX
— Currys (@currys) September 2, 2024
READ MORE
First Waitrose, then Ryanair, now Currys – will the last brand to mock Rishi Sunak please shut up shop?
Source Currys Image Screengrab