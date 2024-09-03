Social Media advertising

Currys ran with Gen Z slang in their latest internet ad – and it’s a hilariously cringeworthy masterpiece

Poke Staff. Updated September 3rd, 2024

Electrical retailer Currys, like brands such as Aldi, Ryanair and Specsavers, has a great social media presence – using viral videos, memes and actual Currys staff to create mini masterpieces.

Here’s how they recently advertised an air fryer, for example.

@currys Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer – available at Currys ✨ #currys #trend #viral #ninjaairfryer #ninjastackairfryer #ninjadouble ♬ original sound – Currys

Nailed it.

The company was among the first out of the trap to jump on a Gen Z slang trend, with this beautifully awkward delivery.

@currys The end #genz #genzlife #currys #tech #uk #fyp #viral ♬ original sound – Currys

It got a lot of love from TikTok users.

I watch this twice a day.
byethyaney

He cooked this ad.
AshBash

Bussin’ video my g no cap.
Post Office

Of course, they shared their top work on Twitter/X.

These reactions say it all.

To quote the ad itself –

muc, on TikTok, said …

You need to release the outtakes of this.

Well …

