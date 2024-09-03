Currys ran with Gen Z slang in their latest internet ad – and it’s a hilariously cringeworthy masterpiece

Social Media advertising

Electrical retailer Currys, like brands such as Aldi, Ryanair and Specsavers, has a great social media presence – using viral videos, memes and actual Currys staff to create mini masterpieces.

Here’s how they recently advertised an air fryer, for example.

Nailed it.

The company was among the first out of the trap to jump on a Gen Z slang trend, with this beautifully awkward delivery.

It got a lot of love from TikTok users.

I watch this twice a day.

byethyaney

He cooked this ad.

AshBash

Bussin’ video my g no cap.

Post Office

Of course, they shared their top work on Twitter/X.

A really uncomfortable watch pic.twitter.com/DL2qibncmI — Currys (@currys) August 29, 2024

These reactions say it all.

1.

Best ad of the year @currys. It’s giving demure. pic.twitter.com/Bo0weTdcdn — Nathalie Vincent (@awlilnatty) August 29, 2024

2.

I’m sorry but this is a fucking GENIUS bit of marketing from Curry’s. pic.twitter.com/jjnRWVQyXr — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 1, 2024

3.

This is going straight in my sociolinguistics lecture on language change + lexical variation https://t.co/jti9Ojeevd — George Bailey (@grbails) September 2, 2024

4.

It’s well cringe but in a hilarious way. — Warmer Hedgehog (@jonnyshire) August 30, 2024

5.

You wouldn't BELIEVE how many times I've watched this. — whingewhingewine.co.uk says Daily Fail are cunts (@whingewine) September 1, 2024

6.

Extraordinary work from Currys https://t.co/I86IwYCA4o — TAG (@2AngryGamers) September 2, 2024

7.

He's saying things, but, I don't know what he's saying, I know I turned 39 recently, but surely I'm not THAT old, or maybe I am ……….. — Igotnoroots (@Igotnoroots1) September 1, 2024

8.

9.

Thanks I hate it x — Joseph Pickard (@josephpickard) August 31, 2024

10.

I haven't got a cookie clue what he's saying, but I'll take the pizza oven. — Ian (@whitehobo_inc) September 2, 2024

11.

It sounds like reading the chat from any Twitch stream. — michael marlowe (@marlowemj) September 2, 2024

12.

Just had my 12 year old explain all this to me, conversation was very mindful, very understated, very demur. You could even call it drippy! — NotSoMagicMike (@WilkinsonJamesD) September 1, 2024

To quote the ad itself –

muc, on TikTok, said …

You need to release the outtakes of this.

Well …

Letting our Gen Z colleague edit our marketing video https://t.co/CH7WRIAU37 pic.twitter.com/LxcBat3LjX — Currys (@currys) September 2, 2024

READ MORE

First Waitrose, then Ryanair, now Currys – will the last brand to mock Rishi Sunak please shut up shop?

Source Currys Image Screengrab