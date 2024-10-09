What’s a scene in The Simpsons that you find really relatable? 17 moments where people saw themselves in the world of Springfield

Twitter The Simpsons

The Simpsons is famous for predicting the future, but it also does something much more profound: perfectly capture the human experience.

At least that’s the conclusion that can be reached from the show’s writer Josh Weinstein, who recently revealed that he purposefully wrote one scene to reflect his habit of escaping into hobbies:

This scene is so relatable to me. (Of course, that might be ’cause I made Lovejoy a railroad buff who escapes into his hobby just like me but still…) What’s a scene in the Simpsons that you find really relatable? https://t.co/J3YcCcC29z — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) September 17, 2024

It turns out Josh isn’t alone as Lovejoy looks. In fact the show is cram packed with moments that hold up a mirror to real life, including these:

1.

Homer’s kinda excellent advice about anxiety and guilt. pic.twitter.com/4chGgXs6NM — Creddy (@ChrisMReddy) September 17, 2024

2.

I love the “Homerpalooza” episode for so many reasons (the throwaway “homemade Kahlua” bit with Homer’s wineskin always makes me laugh), but this rings WAY true now that I’m in my ’50’s… and still a big music buff. pic.twitter.com/2jbR5syiBx — Mark Cappelletty (@MarkCappelletty) September 17, 2024

3.

4.

Nothing hits quite like this on autumn mornings pic.twitter.com/7Z5lu3nBpU — Author Blank (@tobefrankwithmu) September 17, 2024

5.

cost of living pressures the last few years have me thinking of this quite often ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LiUxt4wCTS — zach (the extended mix) (@zachyyyxo) September 17, 2024

6.

7.

8.

This whole shot, really. Related so much to the kids leaving their tiny world behind for a couple weeks to that whole second “vacation” world. pic.twitter.com/cT6y5VXf6K — Roy-Z (@yeahiroy) September 17, 2024

9.