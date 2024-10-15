Looking for a Halloween-inspired recipe? Maybe don’t start with this culinary abomination

Entertainment food funny

It’s October, which can mean only one thing – the return of the pumpkin spice.

The brilliant Chef Reactions has spotted one or two seasonal dishes, heavy on the cinnamon and nutmeg, and this one – originally posted by TikTokkers Marty & Elaine – has to be seen to be believed – and even then, we’re not sure we can quite believe it.

The language is NSFW – especially if you speak Italian. It’s five and a half minutes long, but it’s worth it for the string of increasingly creative insults.

“That looks like if you’re trying to make ricotta cheese out of diarrhoea.” “Baby, I swear I was not at the strip club. I was at the worst pot luck you can ever imagine.”

It’s not often that a dish gets a flat zero, but this one was probably doomed as soon as he spotted the whisk. The pasta was just the final nail in its coffin.

The comments were just as damning.

Is this..crime?

De’Maiya

Nothing could have prepared me for the pasta coming out.

Colin Weiss

I wish Marty and Elaine really loved each other so one of them could tell the other not to make this dish.

Craig Mack Cooks

Chef Reactions posted the sweet-savoury abomination on Twitter/X.

No whisk, no reward (: elainecarolskitchen) pic.twitter.com/x9VvGj8imG — Chef Reactions (@ChefReactions) October 8, 2024

The horrified responses continued.

1.

I’m convinced you say you’ll try it on almost every dish to be polite. Nobody’s eating that slop — Omeg️Gump (@OmegaGump) October 8, 2024

Why would I start being polite at the end of the video? If I say I’d try it I mean it. For science. — Chef Reactions (@ChefReactions) October 8, 2024

2.

If buddy the elf had the capacity to kill this is what he’d make — left at london (@LeftAtLondon) October 8, 2024

3.

1. She is a fucking menace

2. Can we all just agree that she is trolling at this point. That is not a recipe. She is reaching to throw the worst shit possible together…. — NoU. (@dont_u_no_me) October 8, 2024

4.

When your head fell I felt that — Hayley Smith (@Mrs_Gavin_Smith) October 8, 2024

5.

Cooking like this must be how living with Jon Arbuckle feels like to Garfield. — KG's Traphouse of Toxic Victory Slime (@KeijiKG) October 8, 2024

6.

Completely baffled at her process. It seems to be cooking purely by vibes. Like the culinary version of The Think System from the Music Man. https://t.co/FIxzddx9jP — Matt Colville? (@mattcolville) October 9, 2024

7.

When the pasta shows up, you can see his soul leave his body. I think she broke him. https://t.co/4vD4OkuAmn — Boo! McScreamy (@DrewMcWeeny) October 9, 2024

8.

FUCK THIS IN PARTICULAR NO REALLY, THIS CAN FUCK ALL THE WAY OFF TO HELL JESUS FUCKING CHRIST https://t.co/7fR8oGD7l1 — Surviving Time: Candy Pumpkin Enthusiast (@SurvivingTime) October 9, 2024

9.

This was the first video in a while that I was yelling at the screen for most of it. This was the scariest thing that’s happened in October so far! The pasta topped by whipped cream almost made me throw my phone! https://t.co/Ja97P7JKu5 — Anthony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) October 9, 2024

10.

m night shamalyan could not write a more surprising twist than 4 minutes in https://t.co/WrThA8W7FS — dr. monster (@deadsoulxiii_) October 8, 2024

11.

Chef reactions is such a great channel. Someone get this guy the Nobel Prize for his fight against kitchen atrocities. https://t.co/cX0PoLNsoZ — M Morrison (@MikeTheNewsman) October 8, 2024

12.

Cannot stop laughing Watch until the end (using three spatulas for one dish is *not* the most egregious decision this cook makes…) https://t.co/Z7GcHz5NZD — Signe Johansen (@SigneSJohansen) October 8, 2024

13.

this recipe gave me whiplash at the end. i thought it was gonna be some kind of drink or at least a dessert… https://t.co/uB4lubJKCX — pher von zarobitch, bed domain (@pherbear) October 8, 2024

14.

I like how she didn’t measure anything properly except the water. — Valenaxte (@Valennxxte) October 8, 2024

This could still happen.

I would like the Schulz family to sue her for wearing a Snoopy apron while she made this ABOMINATION. https://t.co/88P39hsn2W — ️‍Pitney & Amelia’s Bitchen BOOtique (@bitchenboutique) October 9, 2024

Source Chef reactions Image Screengrab