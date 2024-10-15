Entertainment food funny

Looking for a Halloween-inspired recipe? Maybe don’t start with this culinary abomination

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 15th, 2024

It’s October, which can mean only one thing – the return of the pumpkin spice.

The brilliant Chef Reactions has spotted one or two seasonal dishes, heavy on the cinnamon and nutmeg, and this one – originally posted by TikTokkers Marty & Elaine – has to be seen to be believed – and even then, we’re not sure we can quite believe it.

The language is NSFW – especially if you speak Italian. It’s five and a half minutes long, but it’s worth it for the string of increasingly creative insults.

@chefreactions #duet with @Marty & Elaine‍‍ no whisk no reward #chef #chefreactions #fyp ♬ original sound – Marty & Elaine‍‍

“That looks like if you’re trying to make ricotta cheese out of diarrhoea.”

“Baby, I swear I was not at the strip club. I was at the worst pot luck you can ever imagine.”

It’s not often that a dish gets a flat zero, but this one was probably doomed as soon as he spotted the whisk. The pasta was just the final nail in its coffin.

The comments were just as damning.

Is this..crime?
De’Maiya

Nothing could have prepared me for the pasta coming out.
Colin Weiss

I wish Marty and Elaine really loved each other so one of them could tell the other not to make this dish.
Craig Mack Cooks

Chef Reactions posted the sweet-savoury abomination on Twitter/X.

The horrified responses continued.

This could still happen.

Source Chef reactions Image Screengrab