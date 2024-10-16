Entertainment comedy tv

People have been sharing the funniest scenes from shows that aren’t sitcoms – 17 side-splitting highlights

Dominic Carter. Updated October 16th, 2024

From Del Boy falling through the bar to Kevin spilling his famous chilli, sitcoms are filled with laughs that will reduce audiences to tears for generations.

They’re not the only place to go if you’re after a good chuckle though. Even swankly HBO dramas have been known to drop in a great gag from time to time.

But what are the best examples of funny moments in shows that aren’t sitcoms? That’s what @TheCinesthetic over on Twitter wanted to know when they asked this.

And thanks to the power of social media, we’ve been blessed with hundreds of answers. Here are some of the best (including a few from films that we’ll let slide because we’re generous like that):

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2