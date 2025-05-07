Donald Trump said the US ‘doesn’t do much business with Canada’ and Mark Carney’s face didn’t just speak a thousand words, it bellowed them

US donald trump mark carney

There was much anticipation around new Canadian prime minister Mark Carney’s visit to the White House to meet Donald Trump and it’s fair to say it didn’t disappoint, it really didn’t disappoint.

And if you only watch 11 seconds of the pair’s appearance before the press, then surely make it this 11 seconds, which perfectly captures the essence of a meeting which mostly involved Trump spouting nonsense and Carney exhibiting the restrain of a Zen master.

Here Trump tells the world’s press just how little business the US does with its neighbour north of the border. Listen to Trump, but watch Carney’s face.

WOW! Look at Mark Carney’s facial expression when Trump says we don’t do much business with Canada. pic.twitter.com/dEjWT50c4l — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) May 6, 2025

Extraordinary scenes!

And it wasn’t just the look on his face either, with a real time comeback that was simply epic.

President Trump, "We don't do much business with Canada" PM Mark Carney, "Canada is the largest client of the United States" Trump fact-checked in real time pic.twitter.com/xudjoXsaGT — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 6, 2025

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Holy shit. Mark Carney’s brain just rebooted on live tv after Trump’s stupid comment that we don’t do much business with Canada. Canada is the largest importer of U.S. goods. Look at his face! pic.twitter.com/9KuBFVZsnD — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 6, 2025

Mark’s face is priceless throughout this trainwreck. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 6, 2025

I wish our president would prepare a little harder for these meetings. His staff should also try harder to get their boss ready so that he is not embarrassed — or is not embarrassing — like this. https://t.co/beh6gQO83Y — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) May 6, 2025

Donald Trump, above all else, is incredibly stupid. https://t.co/JpAFTCS8to — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) May 6, 2025

