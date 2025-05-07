US donald trump mark carney

Donald Trump said the US ‘doesn’t do much business with Canada’ and Mark Carney’s face didn’t just speak a thousand words, it bellowed them

John Plunkett. Updated May 7th, 2025

There was much anticipation around new Canadian prime minister Mark Carney’s visit to the White House to meet Donald Trump and it’s fair to say it didn’t disappoint, it really didn’t disappoint.

And if you only watch 11 seconds of the pair’s appearance before the press, then surely make it this 11 seconds, which perfectly captures the essence of a meeting which mostly involved Trump spouting nonsense and Carney exhibiting the restrain of a Zen master.

Here Trump tells the world’s press just how little business the US does with its neighbour north of the border. Listen to Trump, but watch Carney’s face.

Extraordinary scenes!

And it wasn’t just the look on his face either, with a real time comeback that was simply epic.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

