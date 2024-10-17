US us election

The Democratic senatorial hopeful in Texas savaged Ted Cruz over January 6th and the internet cheered – 15 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 17th, 2024

Until Wednesday, we weren’t aware of the existence of Colin Allred – civil rights lawyer, Democratic representative for the 32nd congressional district of Texas, former NFL linebacker, and challenger for the seat Ted Cruz currently occupies in the Senate.

Having watched his debate with the senator, however, he’s now firmly on our political radar, with one particular snippet catching our – and a lot of other people’s – attention.

There wasn’t a whole lot of debating going on – just Congressman Allred going scorched earth on Senator Cruz, and people loved it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

To add insult to injury, Colin Allred added the Texas equivalent of ‘all mouth and no trousers’.

If the ten-gallon hat fits …

READ MORE

Ted Cruz claims there’s a Democrat plot to replace Joe Biden with Michelle Obama – because of course he does

Source Colin Allred Image Screengrab