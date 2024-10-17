The Democratic senatorial hopeful in Texas savaged Ted Cruz over January 6th and the internet cheered – 15 favourite reactions

US us election

Until Wednesday, we weren’t aware of the existence of Colin Allred – civil rights lawyer, Democratic representative for the 32nd congressional district of Texas, former NFL linebacker, and challenger for the seat Ted Cruz currently occupies in the Senate.

Having watched his debate with the senator, however, he’s now firmly on our political radar, with one particular snippet catching our – and a lot of other people’s – attention.

On January 6, I got ready to defend my colleagues and texted my wife: “Whatever happens, I love you.” Ted Cruz was hiding in a supply closet. If you summon a mob to overturn a free and fair election, you should lose your job. This election is his accountability.#TXSenateDebate pic.twitter.com/Fufk5I5Z7k — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) October 16, 2024

There wasn’t a whole lot of debating going on – just Congressman Allred going scorched earth on Senator Cruz, and people loved it.

1.

I heard Ted Cruz is hiding in the supply closet again after last night’s debate. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 16, 2024

2.

Hello 911. I'd like to report a murder. Colin Allred just slayed Ted Cruz in the Texas Senate debate when asked about J6. pic.twitter.com/D6WxmOeiBR — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 16, 2024

3.

4.

From running to Cancun because of a deadly winter storm, to hiding in supply closets because of blood thirsty insurrectionists – Ted Cruz is a fucking COWARD. pic.twitter.com/34JsleWeUx — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) October 16, 2024

5.

Just followed Colin Allred and blocked Ted Cruz. — MJ (@TransendTheBS) October 16, 2024

6.

In Ted Cruz’s defense, he must spend at least 4 hours a day in dark damp spaces to maintain his human form. https://t.co/0IjrmGuTbK — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) October 16, 2024

7.

He was more humiliated than the time Trump called his wife names. — Debunk The Right (@DebunkTheRight) October 16, 2024

8.

Cruz looked away the second he said “it’s not funny”. — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) October 16, 2024

9.

10.

Ted Cruz’s snickering in the face of serious accusations is the sign of someone unable to take responsibility for their bad judgment. He is unfit to be in the Senate. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 16, 2024

11.

This was the greatest non physical knock out I’ve ever witnessed. Absolutely cleaned his clock. — Chris (@technical1tch) October 16, 2024

12.

Damn he just got cooked without seasoning — Kingdom Of Nerds (@Brucifer_1) October 16, 2024

13.

14.

Ted Cruz gonna need to run away to Cancun after this debate https://t.co/DAw4aynjvI — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 16, 2024

15.

BTW, Ted Cruz is the most useless thing in a supply closet. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 16, 2024

To add insult to injury, Colin Allred added the Texas equivalent of ‘all mouth and no trousers’.

Ted Cruz is all hat, no cattle. pic.twitter.com/f2UOnpw4SC — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) October 16, 2024

If the ten-gallon hat fits …

