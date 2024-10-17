Donald Trump trolled autoworkers saying ‘a child’ could do their job and this car maker’s 10/10 response was sheer perfection

US donald trump US elections

Donald Trump’s had plenty of car crash interviews over the years but not many of them were quite such a spectacular pile-up as the one he did with Brit John Micklethwait, the editor in chief of Bloomberg News.

And in an exchange full of moments most kindly described as misjudged (insert your own less kind word here) was this moment when he trashed autoworkers for doing a job that was so easy a child could do it.

Trump belittles auto workers, saying they just assemble parts “out of a box” and says children could do their jobs: “We could have our child do it” pic.twitter.com/J3LPRyZnIy — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024

And it got plenty of totally on-point responses …

Donald Trump really doesn't want to win. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 15, 2024

How did we let this man become president in the first place? And how are we still debating whether he could be president again? How…? Is this the twilight zone ? — Sandwater & Lake (@SandwaterLake) October 15, 2024

Yeah, congrats, Donnie. You just told the entire auto industry their job is so easy, a toddler could do it. Real smooth move. What’s next? Gonna tell firefighters, “Hey, a garden hose is easy. I could do that with Barron’s squirt gun”? Man's never held a wrench in his life, but… — Chris Swart (@BwanaChris) October 15, 2024

… but no-one said it better than this person.

I challenge you, @realDonaldTrump, to work one full 12-hour day in an auto assembly plant. I want to see you "assemble parts out of a box" for 12 hours. https://t.co/uhnBOnzoRR pic.twitter.com/QgiDU3K2aU — UAW (@UAW) October 16, 2024

Or indeed this person!

Get real, @realDonaldTrump. You have no idea what it's like to do manual labor or a hard day's work. https://t.co/uhnBOnyR2j pic.twitter.com/F5Wx54Ec68 — UAW (@UAW) October 16, 2024

Bravo, both.

