US donald trump US elections

Donald Trump trolled autoworkers saying ‘a child’ could do their job and this car maker’s 10/10 response was sheer perfection

John Plunkett. Updated October 17th, 2024

Donald Trump’s had plenty of car crash interviews over the years but not many of them were quite such a spectacular pile-up as the one he did with Brit John Micklethwait, the editor in chief of Bloomberg News.

And in an exchange full of moments most kindly described as misjudged (insert your own less kind word here) was this moment when he trashed autoworkers for doing a job that was so easy a child could do it.

And it got plenty of totally on-point responses …

… but no-one said it better than this person.

Or indeed this person!

Bravo, both.

READ MORE

Donald Trump said there was a ‘peaceful transition of power’ on January 6 and this Brit’s A++ comeback was sheer perfection