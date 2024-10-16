US donald trump US elections

Donald Trump said there was a ‘peaceful transition of power’ on January 6 and this Brit’s A++ comeback was sheer perfection

John Plunkett. Updated October 16th, 2024

To the US presidential elections now, where Donald Trump was interviewed by Bloomberg News editor in chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t go well for the former President for all sorts of reasons, mainly because British-born Micklethwait – the former editor in chief of the Economist – wasn’t messing around.

He really wasn’t messing around.

And there was no end of moments to choose from but this exchange was particularly brutal, when Trump said there had been a ‘peaceful transition of power’ on January 6 after his 2020 election defeat.

And the boos from the Trump supporters in the audience just made the whole thing even better.

Boom!

To conclude …

