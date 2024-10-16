Donald Trump said there was a ‘peaceful transition of power’ on January 6 and this Brit’s A++ comeback was sheer perfection

US donald trump US elections

To the US presidential elections now, where Donald Trump was interviewed by Bloomberg News editor in chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t go well for the former President for all sorts of reasons, mainly because British-born Micklethwait – the former editor in chief of the Economist – wasn’t messing around.

He really wasn’t messing around.

And there was no end of moments to choose from but this exchange was particularly brutal, when Trump said there had been a ‘peaceful transition of power’ on January 6 after his 2020 election defeat.

And the boos from the Trump supporters in the audience just made the whole thing even better.

Trump: Well, you had a peaceful transfer of power on Jan 6. Reporter: You had a peaceful transfer of power? Come on, president, you had a peaceful transfer of power compared to Venezuela. HOLY HELL!!! pic.twitter.com/WOOO7truF3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 15, 2024

Boom!

Donald Trump should NEVER be able to get away with his bullshit lies. Many journalists can learn from Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait how to conduct interviews. Thank you, John. https://t.co/NDCCeQ2NRy — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 15, 2024

“This is what they like to do.” What do they like to do, you fat orange fuck? Fact check? — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) October 15, 2024

Never heard of John Micklethwait till today but I already know he’s doing the Lord’s work. #TrumpIsNotWell #HarrisWalz2024 https://t.co/H87vlhVPWd — Brittany ️‍ (@Britannicus92) October 15, 2024

It’s extremely rare to see a journalist call him out to his face. Let’s enjoy the moment, he probably won’t have another one of these in a while. — Cesare Borgia (@CesareGorgeous) October 15, 2024

Those British journalists be giving it straight lol American media could take some notes! https://t.co/L7lRTsVaev — Beyoncé’s Cowboy Hat (@MikeyTBH) October 15, 2024

To conclude …

Micklethwait: “Will you commit now to protecting and preserving a peaceful transfer of power?” Trump: “You had a peaceful transfer of power.” Micklethwait: “…It was by far the worst transfer of power for a long time.” Trump: *attacks reporter* pic.twitter.com/KaIma96flU — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 15, 2024

READ MORE

Nigel Farage trolled Keir Starmer for not asking Elon Musk to his investment summit and was schooled into next year

Source @CalltoActivism