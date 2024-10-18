Life accents Britain funny

An American asked why the English have so many accents and these Brits really took it to heart – 23 funniest comebacks

Karen Dickinson. Updated October 18th, 2024

It’s often said that the Americans and the British are two nations divided by a common language, but it turns out there is a bit of beef going on around accents too. The impressively named Twitter user microplastics impossible: ghost brotocol had the following question to ask…

And followed their query up with this…

This obviously offended any Brits with the kind of accent you’d never hear presenting the Today programme on Radio 4, i.e the majority of the country. Here’s what they had to say.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2