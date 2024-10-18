An American asked why the English have so many accents and these Brits really took it to heart – 23 funniest comebacks

Life accents Britain funny

It’s often said that the Americans and the British are two nations divided by a common language, but it turns out there is a bit of beef going on around accents too. The impressively named Twitter user microplastics impossible: ghost brotocol had the following question to ask…

Why the fuck do the English have like 25 different accents when all their major population areas are like a 15 minutes drive from each other . — microplastics impossible: ghost brotocol (@DiabolicalSpuds) October 15, 2024

And followed their query up with this…

Fucking 25 accents for a place the size of Alabama. And half of them are so silly they clearly are past their usefulness — microplastics impossible: ghost brotocol (@DiabolicalSpuds) October 15, 2024

This obviously offended any Brits with the kind of accent you’d never hear presenting the Today programme on Radio 4, i.e the majority of the country. Here’s what they had to say.

1.

This is going to shock you but cars have not always existed — Aj (@AejDawson) October 15, 2024

2.

There's probably 25 different accents just in greater Manchester — any other leader would be 20 points ahead (@anyotherleader) October 15, 2024

3.

We have pubs that are three times older than the USA. That's why. — Jon (@Jontafkasi) October 15, 2024

4.

Practice dear boy, practice. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 16, 2024

5.

The fact that England predates the modern automobile industry by almost a thousand years probably had something to do with it. — ⚡️Lewsyn⚡️ (@GoldenKaos) October 15, 2024

6.

Because how else would we judge someone on their social class and place of origin within seconds of meeting them — Resting Witchface (@RRopelius) October 15, 2024

7.

Wait till you find out about the different London accents — Aja the Empress ♀️ (@AjaTheEmpress) October 16, 2024

8.

We don’t – we just pretend when Americans are around. — Andy (@TyburnFleet) October 15, 2024

9.

"25 accents". Americans really do think everywhere else on the globe is Here Be Dragons, huh? — Maddie (derogatory) (@pbAstronaut) October 15, 2024

10.

It's an elaborate system for being mean to each other. — Max Decade (@MaxDecade80s) October 16, 2024

11.

Geography. Flat counties (e.g. Norfolk) flat, pitch-less. Hilly mountainous (Wales), rising, falling pitch cadence.

Also, fierce originality, local pride and keen musicality are very English qualities. — Magnus Fiennes (@magnusfiennes) October 15, 2024

12.