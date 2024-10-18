A guy tried to own Kamala Harris by claiming he could easily pass the bar exam, and the takedowns were so savage they should be illegal

Twitter takedowns

A frequent claim of Trump and his supporters is that Kamala Harris shouldn’t be President because she isn’t smart enough, and that she has only got as far as she has because of diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring.

The ‘do your own research’ brigade have clearly not taken their own advice, because she has an impressive record of achievement in her legal career, acting as District Attorney of San Francisco for nine years, ushering in many new practices to make the city a safer and fairer place.

Marcus Swann pointed out the bias against her in certain parts of the media.

Every right-wing thread about Harris being "stupid" contains someone expressing confusion about how she passed the bar exam in Cali and it never occurs to them that this objective evidence of her well-above-average intelligence might indicate they should change their media diet — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) October 14, 2024

A Trump-supporting engineer from Brooklyn entered the chat.

He backed up his claim by sharing that he was considering becoming a notary.

Oh, well. If his wife suggested it and some of the questions are guessable, that obviously means he can do it. It’s practically in the bag, and then it’s just a side-step to the bar exam. He’ll be DA before you know it, and that’ll show the left

The takedowns were as impressive as they were brutal, and these definitely hit the target.

1.

The thing you’re experiencing is called the Dunning-Krueger effect https://t.co/hOww74nfp8 — vituperativeerb (@vituperativeerb) October 16, 2024

2.

you're just like every guy who played high school football and is *convinced* you could make a tackle or catch in the NFL (wrong, that is) — BRBRCK (@BRBRCK) October 16, 2024

3.

Oh my god, the number of crypto and AI bros that think they can just casually pass a bar exam is hilarious. Most of these guys couldn't pass a middle school math quiz without AI assistance. https://t.co/OtgJ1qoTJ5 — Mayor (@truck_cat) October 16, 2024

4.

5.

Experts experience the most imposter syndrome because they understand how much they don’t know. People who lack expertise always overestimate their ability, because they simply do not have the capability of knowing how much they don’t know. https://t.co/2Kz81s3NUj — Monjula Ray ️‍️‍⚧️ (@queerBengali) October 16, 2024

6.

LOL, this guy thinks passing the bar exam is the same as getting a provisional driving license https://t.co/NsH2BFWK0v — Generic Idle (@DavidOM35667282) October 17, 2024

7.

This gonna be you after staring at the first question for an hour. Let's be fucking serious lmao https://t.co/XNoDYaHbn8 pic.twitter.com/5o13mX5uoh — Tweets by Dre (@DreSapp_) October 16, 2024

8.

I have taken zero urology classes in my life and I'm 99% confident I could give you a vasectomy https://t.co/3H2YSqJhTz — serenity now ‍☠️ (@MissesDread) October 17, 2024

9.

Property Law reading this tweet: https://t.co/vfz5Lore9L pic.twitter.com/2bLS9hMs8x — Sean Silverman: Silverman Bar Exam & LSAT Tutoring (@BarExamTutor) October 17, 2024

10.

this is funny for a couple reasons

1. the bar exam is notably one of the hardest professional certification exams (And Cali is known to be extra hard)

2. there are no states that allow just anyone to register for the bar. You need a law degree or a legal apprenticeship https://t.co/i3gseiDCzf — Violet Rose ️‍⚧️ (@Ashebutler_) October 16, 2024

11.

>Watches LegalEagle and Better Call Saul once https://t.co/xhAT5PZ7TB — Sn9 (@Sn9bois) October 16, 2024

12.

13.

You see, the bar specifically exists to not let dipshits who say stuff like this from practicing law. https://t.co/WYs5A9eeFn — Skydroid (@skydroid123) October 16, 2024

14.

Ok, do it. Will come back here in 6 months to see the results. https://t.co/sFwEdvuW8G — Sibin (@sibinmohan) October 16, 2024

15.

There are plenty of people who could. The ones, men especially, with this kind of confidence are rarely the ones who can https://t.co/yX47HQiShm — 404's finest ☝️‍‍♂️ (@EyeSwear) October 17, 2024

16.

They need to put this in a museum to explain how Libertarianism happened. https://t.co/PdVtKg8MMv — Lady Sovereign Ringtones (@dronefloam) October 16, 2024

17.

Every day I wish I had the audacity of a mediocre man https://t.co/kcJisVUCCR — ✨️Amelia Chase's Hand Puppet✨️ (@alexcabotswife) October 17, 2024

We’ll have to drop by in six months to see how he got on.

Do it then. — Eli (@Eli_B_Again) October 16, 2024

