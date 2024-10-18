Twitter takedowns

A guy tried to own Kamala Harris by claiming he could easily pass the bar exam, and the takedowns were so savage they should be illegal

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 18th, 2024

A frequent claim of Trump and his supporters is that Kamala Harris shouldn’t be President because she isn’t smart enough, and that she has only got as far as she has because of diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring.

The ‘do your own research’ brigade have clearly not taken their own advice, because she has an impressive record of achievement in her legal career, acting as District Attorney of San Francisco for nine years, ushering in many new practices to make the city a safer and fairer place.

Marcus Swann pointed out the bias against her in certain parts of the media.

A Trump-supporting engineer from Brooklyn entered the chat.

I have taken zero law classes in my life and I'm 64% confident I could pass the bar exam with six months of prep.

He backed up his claim by sharing that he was considering becoming a notary.

Two weeks ago my wife and I were talking about whether or not I should just go try the Notary exam cold just so we'd always have a Notary on hand. Gotta get a 70 on a 40 question multiple choice test. I like my odds. I mean, come on... 7) What is the name of the location where the Notary notarizes something? A) Protest for non-payment B) Venue. C) Affidavit D) Mobile Notary

Oh, well. If his wife suggested it and some of the questions are guessable, that obviously means he can do it. It’s practically in the bag, and then it’s just a side-step to the bar exam. He’ll be DA before you know it, and that’ll show the left

The takedowns were as impressive as they were brutal, and these definitely hit the target.

We’ll have to drop by in six months to see how he got on.

One in 8 men who think they could take a point off Serena Williams – 14 perfect returns

