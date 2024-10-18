Have you ever thought about how you’d wash your brain? These 17 ideas will really make you think clearly
Here’s a question you’ve probably never asked yourself before and now won’t be able to get off your mind: if you could wash your brain, would you use hot or cold water?
— gr☆cie (@hugetulip) August 10, 2024
This seemingly random and/or under-the-influence philosophical question from Twitter/X user @hugetulip prompted a huge response. And some of the responses will really make you think with your clean brain.
1.
imagine room temp cranberry juice. i feel like that would make me so cool to be around idk. or like a rum n coke
— gr☆cie (@hugetulip) August 10, 2024
2.
neither. I want my brain to keep marinating in its own ancient brine https://t.co/2QL4n2fmPO
— (@yungmedusa) August 17, 2024
3.
it would feel so refreshing. like a polar plunge for da psyche ♀️
— gr☆cie (@hugetulip) August 10, 2024
4.
Hot, lots of soap. Then rinse with ice cold water. Why – is this an option now because it’s about time?!
— copycontentwriter (@copycontentw) August 11, 2024
5.
Hot scrub out some memories while I’m doing it
— graffitibandit (@Graffitibandit1) August 10, 2024
6.
Scolding hot water with bleach and vinegar and a little bit of lavender oil
— Nia Bleu (@niableuofficial) August 10, 2024
7.
When you sleep or meditate you are washing your brain. Your hormones produce a pint of cerebrospinal fluid a day which baths the brain while sleeping of meditating. Achieving good sleep is more important than the temperature of the fluid (which is body temperature).
— InfinET (@InfinETribe) August 11, 2024
8.
and i’m taking a brillo pad to it with bleach after the pressure wash!
— gr☆cie (@hugetulip) August 10, 2024
9.
i wanna wash mine with a lemonade spiked with reposado tequila
— desirable fat (@whoissshelly) August 10, 2024