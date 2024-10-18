Have you ever thought about how you’d wash your brain? These 17 ideas will really make you think clearly

Life brain human body

Here’s a question you’ve probably never asked yourself before and now won’t be able to get off your mind: if you could wash your brain, would you use hot or cold water?

if you could wash your brain, would you use hot or cold water? — gr☆cie (@hugetulip) August 10, 2024

This seemingly random and/or under-the-influence philosophical question from Twitter/X user @hugetulip prompted a huge response. And some of the responses will really make you think with your clean brain.

1.

imagine room temp cranberry juice. i feel like that would make me so cool to be around idk. or like a rum n coke — gr☆cie (@hugetulip) August 10, 2024

2.

neither. I want my brain to keep marinating in its own ancient brine https://t.co/2QL4n2fmPO — (@yungmedusa) August 17, 2024

3.

it would feel so refreshing. like a polar plunge for da psyche ‍♀️ — gr☆cie (@hugetulip) August 10, 2024

4.

Hot, lots of soap. Then rinse with ice cold water. Why – is this an option now because it’s about time?! — copycontentwriter (@copycontentw) August 11, 2024

5.

Hot scrub out some memories while I’m doing it — graffitibandit (@Graffitibandit1) August 10, 2024

6.

Scolding hot water with bleach and vinegar and a little bit of lavender oil — Nia Bleu (@niableuofficial) August 10, 2024

7.

When you sleep or meditate you are washing your brain. Your hormones produce a pint of cerebrospinal fluid a day which baths the brain while sleeping of meditating. Achieving good sleep is more important than the temperature of the fluid (which is body temperature). — InfinET (@InfinETribe) August 11, 2024

8.

and i’m taking a brillo pad to it with bleach after the pressure wash! — gr☆cie (@hugetulip) August 10, 2024

9.