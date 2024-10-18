What movie line was delivered so perfectly that it deserved an Oscar? – 17 award-worthy nominations
We’ve all got them. Those movie lines that stick in your head because they’re delivered so brilliantly. (For me, it’s Mike’s “…painted?” from Monsters Inc.)
In fact some lines of dialogue are so singularly incredible that they deserve to win an award all by themselves.
To help whittle down the nominees for such a prestigious accolade, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently turned to its followers on Twitter by asking:
What movie line was delivered so perfectly that it deserved an Oscar?
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 10, 2024
Here are some standout hopefuls, along with a few which may have been suggested as a joke but still deserve some praise:
"I will NOT. BE. angry" pic.twitter.com/f72ulTSHEP
— Jake Cole (@ThatJakePC) October 14, 2024
pic.twitter.com/6cGET72tKX
— lana nicholas galitzine's impregnator (@GALITZINEFOX) October 14, 2024
"i have a monkey at home that's smarter than you!!!" pic.twitter.com/ZQUT0zrODR
— nick (@lovechazelle) October 14, 2024
iconic pic.twitter.com/Lhygm7NFtx
— s. (@shivlestat) October 13, 2024
"Ohhh…allllright…"pic.twitter.com/hgm7GWUMIW
— Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) October 14, 2024
pic.twitter.com/vsRhLm4yPl
— Schaffrillas (@Schaffrillas) October 11, 2024
no jamal, you be trippin pic.twitter.com/HnFnvl2gfa
— nick (@lovechazelle) October 13, 2024
No matter how many times I've watched this movie, THIS line reading is THE final girl moment. I still remember how I felt when I saw it in theaters. pic.twitter.com/eHLhk3E7xR
— EVIL (@hueyandhisnews) October 13, 2024