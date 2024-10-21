Donald Trump’s McDonald’s publicity stunt wasn’t the Kamala Harris gotcha he seemed to think – 25 supersize takedowns

US donald trump

We’re not in the habit of body-shaming, so when we say that Donald Trump has a history with McDonald’s, it isn’t about his elderly midriff.

In 2002, he made a (very bad) advert for the company.

As President, he famously served Clemson University’s triumphant football squad a spread of fast food, including McDonald’s, at a White House reception.

Trump served fast food during the Clemson University football team's White House visit because of the shutdown. He said it was either that or have the First Lady make them salads. pic.twitter.com/Aw67Tb9TgU — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) January 15, 2019

He has recently become completely obsessed with Kamala Harris‘s claim that she worked at the franchise during her student years.

Trump: Kamala never had a job at McDonald's. Her resume talks about McDonald's, McDonald's, McDonald's. When I worked at the French fry counter. It was so tough, so hard, she didn't work there, she never worked at McDonald's, it was a lie. pic.twitter.com/wDEy7kVBRu — Acyn (@Acyn) September 26, 2024

Despite rumours spread by MAGA minions that McDonald’s can’t find evidence of her working for them, they simply haven’t commented on the VP’s employment history, which makes Trump’s latest stunt even more ridiculous.

Trump at McDonald’s being shown how French fries are made pic.twitter.com/neD4qa74MB — Acyn (@Acyn) October 20, 2024

After watching how he copes with instructions, we’d suggest he shouldn’t give up his day job, but we’re not entirely sure what that is.

HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAH! The guy at McDonald's tells Donald Trump what to do at the fry machine and he proceeds to do it wrong. Donald can't even follow basic instructions. pic.twitter.com/bHCGvMWjIU — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 20, 2024

We’re also not sure his brief stint on the other side of the counter shifted his position on paying people proper wages – or any wages, if he can get away with it.

After working the fryer at McDonald’s, I asked Trump if he thinks the minimum wage should be raised: “Well I think this. These people work hard. They’re great. And I just saw something… a process that’s beautiful,” Trump said. pic.twitter.com/pg2synNA59 — Olivia Rinaldi (@olivialarinaldi) October 20, 2024

Oh, and – the branch wasn’t even open.

Folks should be aware this McDonalds (owned by a friend of Trump’s) & the roads surrounding it were all closed for Trump’s visit at the request of his campaign. There were no actual customers being served. This was all a staged photo op.https://t.co/0BD0aJsSjO https://t.co/Q2qCBRLkqI pic.twitter.com/9oig58Aka7 — Dan McClellan (@maklelan) October 20, 2024

All so he could say that he’s worked there and she hasn’t.

im crying Donald Trump is so unserious, someone recorded him working at McDonalds and he said “I’ve now worked 15 more minutes than Kamala” pic.twitter.com/3JzGNSQp04 — ryan (@scubaryan_) October 20, 2024

It was something of a self-own, and if Kamala Harris lost any sleep over it, it will have been because the laughter kept her awake.

Mockery, not a Big Mac with fries and a Coke, was the order of the day.

1.

Working at a fast food restaurant is incredibly hard work—which is why Donald still isn’t doing it. #McIdiot pic.twitter.com/uqckowowEy — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 20, 2024

2.

Trump arrives for his ridiculous stunt today at a McDonalds. Snipers had to be stationed on the roofs of surrounding businesses for hours for this. pic.twitter.com/yWMejwhcTp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2024

3.

4.

“Now the Hamburglar, THAT guy was hung. He had a hog so massive it would reduce a woman’s cooch to rubble. Did you all get toys in your Happy Meals?” https://t.co/zgPondAm4k — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 20, 2024

5.

Good practice for his next job in the prison kitchen. pic.twitter.com/Y803xuQKWR — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 20, 2024

6.

"Welcome to McDonald's, I got fired from my last job so I'm working the drive-thru now." pic.twitter.com/GimWTrSxg6 — StrictlyKamala (@StrictlyChristo) October 20, 2024

7.

This stunt is extremely disrespectful to those who genuinely perform this job for a living. What an embarrassment. — (@ChidiNwatu) October 20, 2024

8.

McDonalds must make a headgear exception for hair transplants. It’s not going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/zgWSHdA9QJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2024

9.

Same dyes and coloring agents in the hair and fries pic.twitter.com/N1c7AI969M — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 20, 2024

10.

Not sure McDonald’s has room for two clown mascots pic.twitter.com/CbhdhD2poH — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 20, 2024

11.

30 minutes of this and McDonald’s already had to declare bankruptcy. pic.twitter.com/HUnMYu6wXL — Brent Terhune in Louisville 10-24 (@BrentTerhune) October 20, 2024

12.