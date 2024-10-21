US donald trump

Donald Trump’s McDonald’s publicity stunt wasn’t the Kamala Harris gotcha he seemed to think – 25 supersize takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 21st, 2024

We’re not in the habit of body-shaming, so when we say that Donald Trump has a history with McDonald’s, it isn’t about his elderly midriff.

In 2002, he made a (very bad) advert for the company.

As President, he famously served Clemson University’s triumphant football squad a spread of fast food, including McDonald’s, at a White House reception.

He has recently become completely obsessed with Kamala Harris‘s claim that she worked at the franchise during her student years.

Despite rumours spread by MAGA minions that McDonald’s can’t find evidence of her working for them, they simply haven’t commented on the VP’s employment history, which makes Trump’s latest stunt even more ridiculous.

After watching how he copes with instructions, we’d suggest he shouldn’t give up his day job, but we’re not entirely sure what that is.

We’re also not sure his brief stint on the other side of the counter shifted his position on paying people proper wages – or any wages, if he can get away with it.

Oh, and – the branch wasn’t even open.

All so he could say that he’s worked there and she hasn’t.

It was something of a self-own, and if Kamala Harris lost any sleep over it, it will have been because the laughter kept her awake.

Mockery, not a Big Mac with fries and a Coke, was the order of the day.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2