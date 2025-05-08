If you could choose a mundane superpower, which one of these 12 would you pick?

Life superhero

If we could pick a superpower then, sure, having super strength or being able to fly or turn invisible would be pretty damn cool. But if we could only choose a mundane super power, then these would be at the top of our list.

Which would you choose? Any we missed?

1. Being able to find something we want to watch on Netflix in less than 5 minutes.

2. Knowing where our keys and phone are at all times.

3. Always cooking exactly the right amount of pasta/rice.

4. Always remembering what we walked into a room for.

5. Picking the queue that moves the fastest every time.

6. Successfully being able to fold a fitted sheet.

7. The ability to always remember people’s names.

8. Putting in a USB Stick the right way on our first attempt.

9. To always be able to find a parking spot.

10. Being able to remember all of our passwords.

11. To actually go to bed when we’re tired, and then fall straight to sleep.

12. Being able to find the exact 10 minute window where an avocado is perfect to eat.

