There’s a new Pope, and you know what that means …new pope jokes – 32 favourites

On just the second day of deliberations, the largest conclave of cardinals in modern history – 133 of them – has chosen the successor to Francis I and all the popes who’ve gone before.

The news reached the thousands crowded in St. Peter’s Square, as well as the millions watching live feeds around the world, a little after 6 pm Vatican City time, as white smoke billowed from the chimney that had been specially positioned on the roof of the Sistine Chapel.

There's a new pope – white smoke emerges above the Sistine Chapel Follow live as we wait to find out who has been chosen https://t.co/ooN59WvQYK pic.twitter.com/wopWzFezA4 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 8, 2025

It took just over an hour to announce the identity of the Pope – Cardinal Robert Prevost, an Augustine missionary originally from Chicago, who will now be known as Pope Leo XIV.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Robert Prevost, the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church, will take the name Leo XIV. pic.twitter.com/Wshu1e5L9V — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 8, 2025

There were sincere messages of joy, congratulations and hope from all quarters.

Well, would you look at that… Congratulations to Chicago's own Pope Leo XIV pic.twitter.com/U5DJ7TOyDr — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 8, 2025

The elevation of Pope Leo XIV is a profound and historic occasion. Like so many around the world, I am praying for him and wishing him and the Church well as his papacy begins. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) May 9, 2025

The election of Pope Leo XIV is a deeply profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom and around the world. I look forward to meeting the Holy Father soon. pic.twitter.com/kcXXDCAWk0 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 8, 2025

Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV @Pontifex on his election to the See of Saint Peter and the beginning of his pontificate. Ukraine deeply values the Holy See’s consistent position in upholding international law, condemning the Russian Federation’s military aggression… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 8, 2025

On behalf of the Government and the people of Ireland, I offer warm congratulations to Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV. pic.twitter.com/CjgS7hND6R — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) May 8, 2025

In the fine tradition of the internet, there were also some less serious comments. Let’s dive in.

1.

Smart play for the Vatican to go with an American Pope to avoid tariffs — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) May 8, 2025

2.

The new Pope has a degree in mathematics from Villanova University. This guy doesn’t just understand sin. He understands cos. — Deedy (@deedydas) May 8, 2025

3.

Donald Trump can still be pope, if Mike Pence has the courage — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 8, 2025

4.

History is made, as we get two new popes, both from Chicago, and both on a mission from God. pic.twitter.com/nEzd5HLxIk — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) May 8, 2025

5.

Congratulations America for wining the Pope World Cup — Sandford Police Comms (@Sandford_Police) May 8, 2025

6.

An exciting Pope Idol finale! https://t.co/bOSmrFAF0h — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) May 8, 2025

7.

"And that concludes the draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup. Ties will take place on the weekend of February 12th." pic.twitter.com/lpUeLrMVzC — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) May 8, 2025

8.

9.

They’re gonna put a McDonalds in the Vatican — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 8, 2025

10.

**New Pope has entered chat** — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) May 8, 2025

11.

“What’s taking the new Pope so long to appear” maybe he’s FaceTiming his wife to tell her the good news??? have some patience — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 8, 2025

12.

Be honest. Every single one of us about 5 seconds after they announced his new Pope name. pic.twitter.com/n61eOukMiI — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) May 8, 2025

13.

Early exit polls suggest the new pope did particularly well with male voters aged 45-79. — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) May 8, 2025

14.

15.

Sorry to those of you who find out this way but pic.twitter.com/V1NPzCFE0r — Pope Crave (@ClubConcrave) May 8, 2025

16.