News the pope

There’s a new Pope, and you know what that means …new pope jokes – 32 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 9th, 2025

On just the second day of deliberations, the largest conclave of cardinals in modern history – 133 of them – has chosen the successor to Francis I and all the popes who’ve gone before.

The news reached the thousands crowded in St. Peter’s Square, as well as the millions watching live feeds around the world, a little after 6 pm Vatican City time, as white smoke billowed from the chimney that had been specially positioned on the roof of the Sistine Chapel.

It took just over an hour to announce the identity of the Pope – Cardinal Robert Prevost, an Augustine missionary originally from Chicago, who will now be known as Pope Leo XIV.

There were sincere messages of joy, congratulations and hope from all quarters.

In the fine tradition of the internet, there were also some less serious comments. Let’s dive in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Article Pages: 1 2