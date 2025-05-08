10 Body Shop products from the ’80s and ’90s that we still miss today

Exclusive 1980s 1990s

While, sadly, a lot of The Body Shop stores have now closed down, if you’re a woman (or man) over 40 there may have been a time, in your younger days, when your local Body Shop was somewhere you’d pay regular visits to.

We thought we’d take a nostalgic trip down a fruit-scented memory lane and round up some of our favourite Body Shop purchases from back in the day.

Some have been discontinued and others, while we’re aware they still exist, have had their formulas and scents changed so much over the years that they don’t hit the spot now quite like they used to.

What were your faves and what have we missed?

1. Anything Dewberry scented.

Bath and shower gel, body lotion, body spray. If it smelled like dewberry then we were slathering our body in it, even though we didn’t even know what the hell a dewberry was.

2. Anything White Musk scented.

As with Dewberry, but this was more a ‘sophisticated’ evening scent (like for when you were down the local park necking alcopops with your mates).

3. Perfume Oils – mainly Fuzzy Peach, Ananya… and of course Dewberry and White Musk.

Less is more wasn’t really a thing in the ’80s and ’90s so we’d have shiny necks and wrists from liberally smearing ourselves with these oils, and could be smelled from a distance of over 100ft away.

4. Fruity Lip Balms.

Little pots of fruity scented stickiness for the lips. We’d happily share them with our mates so they basically became a petri dish of germs after multiple fingers had been poked into them.

5. Peppermint Foot Lotion.

If “It’s too spicy” was a foot lotion. Great for refreshing tired toes after a day of being encased in LA Gear trainers or a pair of Kickers.

6. Bath Pearls.

Little balls (though also came in other shapes) that dissolved in the bath and released the scented oil inside of them. Which then made the bath into a death trap as the oil would make it so slippery that you’d risk breaking your neck when you attempted to get out. This absolutely did not stop us using them though.

7. Banana shampoo and conditioner.

Which, if we remember correctly, had actual banana pulp in them.

8. Japanese Washing Grains.

Used to exfoliate our faces. Was far gentler on the skin than the St. Ives Apricot scrub which was basically apricot scented sandpaper in a tube.

9. Henna Hair Dye.

It smelled terrible, looked worse, and was really messy. It was a good compromise though when your mum wouldn’t let you use a box dye, and better for your hair (after that unfortunate Sun-In incident).

10. Fruit Shaped Soaps.

Looked cute. Smelled divine. Pretty sure there are a large number of people who licked them to see if they tasted as good as they smelled. (They didn’t).

Image Wikimedia