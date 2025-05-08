‘What’s the laziest thing you’ve ever done?’ – 17 hilariously slothful and occasionally entirely relatable tales

Life Ask Reddit sloths

Laziness may be one of the seven deadly sins, but it’s also just an inherent part of human nature.

At one time or another we’ve all pushed the boundaries of laziness. This prompted Wonderful-Cow-9664 to ask the learned folk over at r/AskReddit about the laziest thing they’ve ever done. And they even got the ball rolling by sharing a story of their own:

‘I’m having a lazy day off today, I wanted to watch something on Netflix, but the remote was on the coffee table at the opposite end of the sofa, so I watched it on my iPad instead.’

And some of these hilariously slothful stories are so outrageous they deserve an award. If only they could be arsed to come and collect it.

1.

‘Bought a film online because I couldn’t be arsed to walk upstairs and get the dvd’

-Mcc1978mjm

2.

‘I used to put a wash cycle back on because I didn’t want to do the next steps.’

-Regantowers

3.

‘I couldn’t be bothered to get off the sofa to pick up the remote to put the telly on, so I downloaded a remote control app on my phone and used that instead…’

-themuddypuddle

4.

‘Literally just not eat anything for an entire day because I couldn’t be bothered going to the shop’

-Ordinary-Space-5446

5.

‘Ordered delivery from the shop next door’

-Helpful_Perception77

6.

‘I folded up the lid of a yogurt and used it in lieu of a spoon.

‘I’ve also used a spoon to spread butter when I had no clean knives – to be honest, it works a treat!!!!’

-HalfAgony-HalfHope

7.

‘Took the dog for a walk, got to the end of the road and decided I couldn’t actually be bothered to walk, saw the bus coming, got the 1 stop back to home.’

-Miserable-Ad7835

8.

‘I once couldn’t be bothered to wash up during a bout of postpartum depression so chucked all the washing up out and then walked next door to the co-op and got a new dinner set..

‘I don’t know what was going through my head, but that’s always stuck with me.’

-MissWomble

9.

‘Drank out of a ramekin rather than wash a glass.’

-N7twitch