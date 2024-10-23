Entertainment films

The Home Office gave Paddington a passport for the new film, and it’s more than the internet could bear – 19 frank reviews

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 23rd, 2024

The third Paddington film, Paddington in Peru, is about to arrive at a cinema near you – on November 8th, to be precise.

This one, the longest yet, sees the beloved bear return to his home country to visit his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton), but of course shenanigans unfold – involving characters played by Antonio Banderas and Olivia Colman.

During an interview in the Radio Times, it was revealed that the Home Office had provided the film makers with a replica passport for the fictional bear.

The story was picked up by several papers, including the Guardian.

People had thoughts – including some that are NSFW.

