The Home Office gave Paddington a passport for the new film, and it’s more than the internet could bear – 19 frank reviews

Entertainment films

The third Paddington film, Paddington in Peru, is about to arrive at a cinema near you – on November 8th, to be precise.

This one, the longest yet, sees the beloved bear return to his home country to visit his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton), but of course shenanigans unfold – involving characters played by Antonio Banderas and Olivia Colman.

During an interview in the Radio Times, it was revealed that the Home Office had provided the film makers with a replica passport for the fictional bear.

The story was picked up by several papers, including the Guardian.

Paddington Bear given UK passport by Home Office https://t.co/KzRvibxIuE — Guardian news (@guardiannews) October 22, 2024

People had thoughts – including some that are NSFW.

1.

2.

Paddington's been in the UK since 1958, so this is uncharacteristically speedy work by the Home Office https://t.co/TraEAtkm8r — Tom Freeman (@SnoozeInBrief) October 22, 2024

3.

“A touching posthumous ceremony, as Paddington had succumbed in August to the Legionnaires’ disease he contracted while held aboard the Bibby Stockholm barge as his asylum claim was processed.” https://t.co/2xjLIisKmd — rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 22, 2024

4.

This is going to end up in a nine day news cycle that ends up with a minister admitting that the proper decision would have been to deport Paddington, or something, isn’t it https://t.co/5r1xPcLXeS — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) October 22, 2024

5.

Paddington Bear has been given a British passport. The path is now clear for him to seize the throne. We must stage the coup before Charles get home from Australia.#Bear #Coup — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) October 22, 2024

6.

He’s had to wait 66 years, been falsely imprisoned and is so terrified of deportation he carries food around in his fucking hat. Not sure this is the good news story it thinks it is. https://t.co/6Ab92mfynM — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) October 22, 2024

7.

1) paddington should have surely been issued with a certificate of naturalisation first. passports are just travel documents 2) people are dying in the channel on a daily basis, but the home office can find time to do this?? https://t.co/sny83XmTe3 — Chris Boyd (@paperghost) October 22, 2024

8.

Given we have no evidence Paddington applied for a visa prior to travel and Peru is a safe third country the Home Office is clearly violating its own rules here. https://t.co/rBOpyFn2Cl — Matt Bold (@BoldMatthew) October 22, 2024

9.

Are you telling me that Her Majesty the Queen was escorted to Hades by an undocumented migrant?! https://t.co/shaxtayuE0 — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) October 22, 2024

10.