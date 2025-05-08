‘What’s the most emotionally intelligent way to tell someone to f**k off?’ – 17 classy ways to say what you feel

Life Ask Reddit language

There comes a time in everyone’s life when they want to express themselves using the strongest language imaginable, even though they can’t.

Maybe a boss has annoyed you, or perhaps a client is getting on your nerves. Either way, dropping an f-bomb isn’t an option. In these situations, a more sophisticated alternative is called for. And Reddit user BiggieTwiggy1two3 has researched some options by asking this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the most emotionally intelligent way to tell someone to fuck off?’

Here are the most sensitive replies that still pack a punch..

1.

‘My mom’s uncle used to say, “Bless you and be on your way!”’

-honey-squirrel

2.

‘Try to set boundaries without being rude. I’m done talking about this. Have a nice day.’

-nattylite100

3.

‘Your opinion has been duly noted.’

-Secretary-Visual

4.

‘Emotional intelligence doesn’t tell people to fuck off. It’s like asking ‘What’s the best non-violent way to punch someone in the face?’

‘The most emotionally intelligent way to deal with someone you want to tell to fuck off, is to recognise that they weren’t put here to meet your needs, distance yourself from them, and look after your needs yourself.’

-Watchkeys

5.

‘When in an argument I’ve used the old: I can explain it to you but I can’t understand it for you.’

-Boredum_Allergy

6.

‘I’d agree with you but then we’d both be wrong.’

-6768191639

7.

‘I don’t find peace when I’m around you, can you give me some space please?’

-wreninclouds

8.

‘You just don’t give them any of your energy or attention. Focus on what’s important in your life and it’s like a big FU to them without doing anything harmful’

-Primary-Packrat

9.

‘Obviously we British will say, “That’s interesting…”

‘The art is in the eye and the tone when you say it. For instance, “You have done a interestingly GREAT job..”’

-PeterChoiHKG