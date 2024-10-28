Politics budget Laura Kuenssberg

Laura Kuenssberg said landlords ‘scrimped and saved’ to buy rental properties and the entirety of the internet replied as one

John Plunkett. Updated October 28th, 2024

It’s a big week for Keir Starmer’s new(ish) Labour government with chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves due to unveil the party’s first budget for 15 years.

It naturally took up much of the attention of the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on her Sunday morning BBC1 show, although less predictable – perhaps – was this heartfelt plea for help for one especially beleaguered section of society, in conversation with education secretary, Bridget Phillipson.

Of course, the landlords!

And it’s fair to say the entirety of the internet – well, at least that bit that doesn’t make a large amount of their money out of people who can’t afford to buy their own home – replied as one.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2