JD Vance said London doesn’t feel English anymore and these straight-talking Londoners were only too happy to help

Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance cast his expert eye towards these shores as he shared his latest thoughts, such as they are, on the state of immigration into the US.

The wannabe VP was trying to explain why he’s all for diversity, just not diversity in the US, and used London as an example to explain whatever the hell he was trying to say. Don’t worry, it’s only 30 seconds or so.

JD Vance laments the diversity of New York City ahead of Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally: “London doesn’t feel fully English to me anymore. Right? New York of course is the classic American city. Over time, I think New York will start to feel less American.” pic.twitter.com/W8p4yXcZQS — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) October 27, 2024

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because the whole of the capital city (well, almost all of it) replied as one.

1.

Take our city’s name out of your mouth, Vance. London was built by immigrants. There is nothing more English than our diverse, polyglot, multicultural capital city. pic.twitter.com/skXc0qRgRB — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 28, 2024

2.

What this rock headed prick expects London to look like. https://t.co/YUtbrd1wOS pic.twitter.com/GZr0IJLaOs — Todder-Ov-The-Dead (@todderov28) October 28, 2024

3.

JD Vance knows shit about my home. London has always been a diverse city with a changing population. FFS, it was founded by the Romans but you don’t hear anyone speaking Latin anymore! Of course the racist arsehole means “it isn’t white enough anymore.” https://t.co/TqDcTIw78o — Dave Shackson (@DJShackson) October 27, 2024

4.

Speaking as a born and bred Londoner, who happens to be white, JD Vance can just fuck off. London is a beautiful, open, liberal, mixed city, and has been for centuries. We love it. He doesn’t understand us, and I doubt he really understands his own country either. — George Burn (@georgermburn) October 27, 2024

5.

What a fucking idiot. London has always been a highly diverse city. Always has been. Always will be. Vance thinks we all talk like Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins and drink gin in a living version of a Hogarth cartoon. What a moron. https://t.co/LZaPrD7Jfn — Suffolk #FBPE #FBPPR #RejoinEU (@TimInSuffolk) October 28, 2024

6.