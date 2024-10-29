Celebrity Graham Norton Saoirse Ronan

That Saoirse Ronan moment shutting down the guffawing men on Graham Norton was so relatable for so many women – 17 favourite things they said about it

John Plunkett. Updated October 29th, 2024

We’ve featured no end of clips from the Graham Norton Show on these pages over the years, but not many that have gone quite so viral – or made quite such an impression – as this.

It was the moment Eddie Redmayne and fellow male panellists were joking about the advice he was once given by a self-defence expert that you should use your mobile phone as a weapon if you were attacked in the street.

The joke being that you wouldn’t have time to reach for your phone in such a situation. Except, as the fabulous Saoirse Ronan pointed out – with epic timing – if you’re a woman you might not have any alternative.

To be filed under ‘you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate this, but it helps’.

And it was so relatable for so many people, we’ve rounded up the most viral and totally on-point things they said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

