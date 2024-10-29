That Saoirse Ronan moment shutting down the guffawing men on Graham Norton was so relatable for so many women – 17 favourite things they said about it

Celebrity Graham Norton Saoirse Ronan

We’ve featured no end of clips from the Graham Norton Show on these pages over the years, but not many that have gone quite so viral – or made quite such an impression – as this.

It was the moment Eddie Redmayne and fellow male panellists were joking about the advice he was once given by a self-defence expert that you should use your mobile phone as a weapon if you were attacked in the street.

The joke being that you wouldn’t have time to reach for your phone in such a situation. Except, as the fabulous Saoirse Ronan pointed out – with epic timing – if you’re a woman you might not have any alternative.

saoirse ronan gagging men we love to see it pic.twitter.com/Oyu5cdlPBq — scarlett (@rvdlovess) October 26, 2024

To be filed under ‘you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate this, but it helps’.

And it was so relatable for so many people, we’ve rounded up the most viral and totally on-point things they said about it.

this encapsulates men being ignorant of male privilege in a nutshell. the fact that these guys– nice guys, mind– are just so unaware is almost terrifying. thank goodness for saoirse though because we all need a bit more attention drawn to this https://t.co/2UxZ5388lh — val (she/her) | patterns in repeat out now! (@edithcrxwley) October 26, 2024

people talking about her killing the mood but it always baffles how stupid and unaware men can be https://t.co/0wQ7Q9I97l — laura (@ninarivagf) October 26, 2024

do men ever watch themselves in these interviews and see themselves interrupt and talk over woman and realize they need to change their behavior or do you think they don’t even notice Saoirse is fighting to get a word in https://t.co/l0Uhv2IGtz — peach (@Broogann_) October 26, 2024

That is an awkward silence I’ve experienced several times around men. They think it’s killing the mood, but it’s really just forcing them to sit with reality after they make dumb fucking comments that show how oblivious they are. https://t.co/lW5EeeCNEo — Autumnal Pooja (@chandeclipse) October 27, 2024

it’s wild how even the most progressive men who openly support women and women’s issues will continue to joke about the horrors women have to consider every single day. it makes me feel very hopeless and defeated https://t.co/KQyvS3yIC9 — yelz (@belgianstew) October 26, 2024

what i love about this video is how saoirse begins by saying “i think that [women]” with a quiet voice but then, all in a millisecond, thinks scratch that and fully goes for it and says “that’s what girls have to think about all the time” LOUDLY and CLEARLY that’s my girl! https://t.co/JNAaAgLfAF — ًcaroline (@HAWTH0RNES) October 26, 2024

the way she started to say something but then they all talked over her and made jokes, and you can see the moment she decides actually NAH- https://t.co/ZkPBZxYkn4 — cat (@shoytebag) October 26, 2024

