Watch this comedian flame grill Steve Bannon at his press conference, with a hilarious invitation to storm Burger King

After spending four months behind bars in the Federal Correctional Institution, Danbury, for defying subpoenas from the House January 6th select committee, Donald Trump‘s former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is a free man.

On release, he held a press conference, which was rudely but hilariously interrupted by comedian and musician, Rob Potylo – also known as Robby Roadsteamer. Watch what happened.

Steve Bannon got out of jail and I just asked when's the next Insurrection! pic.twitter.com/CEBKWI2mZR — Robby Roadsteamer (@RobbyRoadsteame) October 29, 2024

“I’m wondering when’s the next insurrection, and can we storm the Burger King after this? Like, can we do that?”

The clip went massively viral, gaining Rob an army of well-wishers and delighting the internet.

Here are some of the best reactions.

1.

HOLY MOLY: Who's the guy who just crashed and embarrassed Steve Bannon at his press conference right now? I want to buy him a beer. pic.twitter.com/UxbE5Duj07 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 29, 2024

2.

Not all heroes wear capes. pic.twitter.com/kGvKHaNqle — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 29, 2024

3.

Steve Bannon, just out of prison gets heckled. Good job @RobbyRoadsteame pic.twitter.com/hyQoHrWR8D — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 29, 2024

4.

THIS is the funniest thing I have seen all week! https://t.co/b7uIaTO78C — GW Hughes (@Al_Solzhenitsyn) October 30, 2024

5.

Hahahaha. Follow this guy. He’s amazing https://t.co/hqIY0C6HPl — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 30, 2024

6.

Apparently Steve Bannon is out of prison….and an absolute legend came to his welcome home presser H/t @RobbyRoadsteame pic.twitter.com/i2ephfQb2h — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 29, 2024

7.

“When is the next inssurection? Can we storm the Burger King after this?”@RobbyRoadsteame just crashed Steve Bannon's post-jail press conference. Hilarious

pic.twitter.com/p0gsSZvAep — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 29, 2024

8.

I don't know who Robbie Roadsteamer is, but I fucking love the man… https://t.co/qodLuZcLGw — Dean Blundell (@ItsDeanBlundell) October 29, 2024

9.