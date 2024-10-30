US pranks

Watch this comedian flame grill Steve Bannon at his press conference, with a hilarious invitation to storm Burger King

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 30th, 2024

After spending four months behind bars in the Federal Correctional Institution, Danbury, for defying subpoenas from the House January 6th select committee, Donald Trump‘s former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is a free man.

On release, he held a press conference, which was rudely but hilariously interrupted by comedian and musician, Rob Potylo – also known as Robby Roadsteamer. Watch what happened.

“I’m wondering when’s the next insurrection, and can we storm the Burger King after this? Like, can we do that?”

The clip went massively viral, gaining Rob an army of well-wishers and delighting the internet.

Here are some of the best reactions.

