25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Welcome back to our weekly round-up of funny stuff from Twitter. We hope you’ve got a few minutes’ peace to enjoy what we’ve found. If you spot something you like, tell your friends, and spread the joy.

1.

They need to quit remaking good movies and start remaking bad movies. I wanna see Air Bud with a $900 million dollar budget, where he’s coached by Daniel Day Lewis. — (@MoMohler) April 29, 2025

2.

There’s a fountain at Disney World where you can let your kids throw in a penny, in case you were concerned that you weren’t already giving them enough money. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 28, 2025

3.

bone broth?? oh you mean skeleton soup — neature vs norture (@chionogirl) April 29, 2025

4.

I thought I saw a suspicious looking mole, and I was right. It was an undercover gerbil. — rainer fm (@rainerfm) April 30, 2025

5.

one time my dad made a pizza that had so much meat on it david attenborough had to come in & narrate it. — Sunshine Jarboly (@SunshineJarboly) April 30, 2025

6.

I lost my notebook with all my most important work. If you find it, please finish coloring Ariel's hair. — Annie Hatfield (@AnneHatfieldVO) April 29, 2025

7.

What wine pairs well with going to my kid’s recorder concert — meghan (@deloisivete) April 30, 2025

8.

Bewildering that more songs have been written about West Virginia than Funky Town — Jason, ex inferis (@benedictsred) May 1, 2025

9.

Apparently the cardinals can elect you even if you’re not at the Conclave. That’s the last thing I need on top of everything else. — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) April 30, 2025

10.

“what’s the song of the summer” ?? it’s DANCING IN THE DARK by bruce springsteen for the 41st year in a row — amanda (@jailedamanda) April 30, 2025

11.

In this hotter weather, remember a damp towel draped across your dog’s shoulders is a good way of cooling them down, and also lets you see what they’d look like if they decided to take up boxing. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) May 1, 2025

12.