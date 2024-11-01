The breaking Shakespeare monkey news sent this old Karl Pilkington clip viral and had everyone cheering

Celebrity ricky gervais Shakespeare

In breaking Shakespeare monkey news – not a phrase we thought we’d ever write – it turns out the ‘infinite monkey theorem’ isn’t true after all.

If you’re wondering what the hell we’re talking about, it’s the theory that if given an infinite amount of time, a monkey pressing keys on a typewriter would eventually write the complete works of William Shakespeare.

It’s been newly debunked by a couple of researchers in Sydney who say whilst it could happen, it’d take longer than the lifetime of the universe. So, apart from anything else, no-one would be around to read it.

Monkeys will never type Shakespeare, study finds https://t.co/DgYATcVOL4 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 1, 2024

It’s long been used to explain the principles of probability and randomness – it says here – not least by Ricky Gervais in this old clip from back when he used to be funny.

It’s Gervais in conversation with his old mucker Karl ‘Idiot Abroad’ Pilkington and guess who’s now had the last laugh? Clue – it’s not Gervais.

Boom.

Big brain !

More people should listen to Karl Pilkington. https://t.co/ZcB5BiB7uF — Alan (@alanztweets) November 1, 2024

For all the vitriol and hate on here, Karl Pilkington trending in response to that monkey study is why I hang around. — Donald (@answer_me_this8) November 1, 2024

Hey @rickygervais , Monkey News! I think you owe Karl Pilkington an apology! BBC News – Monkeys will never type Shakespeare, study findshttps://t.co/aregXs1WF7 — Andrew Dixon (@retrofit_andrew) November 1, 2024

Karl Pilkington 1 Ricky Gervais 0 https://t.co/SX4CtOGHGI — Peepzy (@JohnGarvin159) November 1, 2024

Funniest final word to this person.

Not with *that* attitude they won't. https://t.co/Z3KBCE5cfi — Normal, non-frightening Mark Watson again (@watsoncomedian) November 1, 2024

Source @BBCNews