Celebrity ricky gervais Shakespeare

The breaking Shakespeare monkey news sent this old Karl Pilkington clip viral and had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated November 1st, 2024

In breaking Shakespeare monkey news – not a phrase we thought we’d ever write – it turns out the ‘infinite monkey theorem’ isn’t true after all.

If you’re wondering what the hell we’re talking about, it’s the theory that if given an infinite amount of time, a monkey pressing keys on a typewriter would eventually write the complete works of William Shakespeare.

It’s been newly debunked by a couple of researchers in Sydney who say whilst it could happen, it’d take longer than the lifetime of the universe. So, apart from anything else, no-one would be around to read it.

It’s long been used to explain the principles of probability and randomness – it says here – not least by Ricky Gervais in this old clip from back when he used to be funny.

It’s Gervais in conversation with his old mucker Karl ‘Idiot Abroad’ Pilkington and guess who’s now had the last laugh? Clue – it’s not Gervais.

Boom.

Funniest final word to this person.

Source @BBCNews