23 favourite things people are saying about Donald Trump’s election win the morning after the nightmare before

News donald trump US elections

Waking up the day after the nightmare before, it turns out that yes, Donald Trump really did win the US election. And he didn’t just win it, he positively walked it.

Headline writers not messing about pic.twitter.com/AmkOgtbb50 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) November 6, 2024

Like Trump’s cheerleader in chief Elon Musk once said about his purchase of Twitter, it will take a little while to sink in.

And while it does, here are our favourite things people are saying about Donald Trump 24 hours after the result that shook the world (exceptions apply).

1.

“They’re eating the cats, they’re eating the dogs” proved a more effective message than “Let me help you buy your first house.” — Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) November 6, 2024

2.

We should’ve known Trump was gonna win just based on the cultural impact of Hawk Tuah — julia hava (@binchcity) November 6, 2024

3.

Donald Trump on the cover of Vanity Fair. pic.twitter.com/rfSer90mlG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2024

4.

requesting jan 6 off from work just to make HR wonder — first ethical space cowboy (@cowboybecsbop) November 6, 2024

5.

Biden should resign so Harris becomes 47 and Donald has to throw out all his 47 swag — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) November 6, 2024

6.

7

JD Vance being so insanely repulsive that I can’t even hope Trump dies…. god what a nightmare situation — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) November 6, 2024

8.

How dare yall do this to Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/FdrguJKnPn — Rebecca Nichols (@Rbka987) November 6, 2024

9.

10.

I think Pete Buttigieg could save the Democratic Party and win the presidency in 4 years if he continues to debate in his is clear and level-headed way, and becomes straight and more racist — Mark (@lebatardshowfan) November 6, 2024

11.

A few years back in Yosemite there was a problem with bears getting into trash cans and ppl said ‘why not make the cans more complex?’ And a ranger said ‘bc there is significant overlap between the smartest bear and dumbest human’ and this election feels like that quote to me — officialhambly she/they (@officialhambly) November 6, 2024

12.